Fifth round draw confirmed for Munster Junior Cup

The draw for the fifth round of the Munster Junior Cup has been confirmed with an All-Limerick clash the tie of the round. Pike Rovers will host Geraldines on the weekend of March 7/8 while both Regional sides will be away from home. Regional A will travel to Coachford in Cork, while Regional B reward is a trip to St Michael's of Tipperary. Desmond League side Abbeyfeale host Wilton of Cork, while Aisling Annacotty will host Drinagh Rangers, also of Cork. The final Limerick side in action are Fairview Rangers who will travel to Stradbally of Waterford.

See below the full draw and the the pairings for the quarter finals.

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

5th Round Draw 2019-2020

Pike Rovers v Geraldines

Coachford v Regional Utd “A”

St Michael’s v Regional Utd “B”

Abbeyfeale Utd v Wilton Utd

Dungarvan Utd v Waterford Crystal

Aisling Annacotty v Drinagh Rgs

Stradbally v Fairview Rgs

Village Utd v Doolans Cow

Games to take place on or before 15th/16th February 2020.

Quarter Final Draw 2019-2020

Village Utd or Doolans Cow v Dungarvan Utd or Waterford Crystal

Stradbally or Fairview Rgs v Pike Rvs or Geraldines

Coachford or Regional Utd “A” v Ashling Annacotty or Drinagh Rgs

Abbeyfeale Utd or Wilton Utd v St Michael’s or Regional Utd “B”

Games to take place on or before 7th/8th March 2020.