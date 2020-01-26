Domestic Munster Rugby weekend results

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Domestic Munster Rugby weekend results

Munster - Junior League Division 1: 

Crosshaven 5, Galbally 25, Not Played pitch unplayable 3/11; 

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup (rounds 1 to 3): 

Charleville , Dolphin , Void match;

Muskerry 23, St Marys 13, ;

Scariff 15, Ennis 20, ;

Killorglin 22, Kanturk 27, ;

Waterford City 10, Ballincollig 33, ;

Kinsale 38, Fethard & District 17, ;

Bruff 24, Dungarvan 17, ;

UL Bohemian 16, Thurles 17, ;

Mitchelstown 3, Cashel 8, ; 

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl: 

Cobh Pirates 33, Dunmanway 15, ;

Killarney , Sundays Well , Conceded by Sundays Well; 

Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1: 

Highfield , Shannon , Conceded by Shannon;

UCC 7, Garryowen 49, ; 

South - Junior 2 League: 

Cobh Pirates , Fermoy , Void match;

Dolphin 24, Muskerry 17, ;

Old Christians 19, Cork Constitution 38, ; 

North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-

A: Thomond 13, Old Crescent 20, ;

Garryowen , Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale , Conceded by Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale;

Richmond 30, UL Bohemian 19, ; 

North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B: 

Fethard & District 5, Cashel 26, x; 

Womens Senior Friendlies : 

Ballincollig 5, Munster Development XV 26, ; 

U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy: 

Shannon 22, Young Munster 39, ; 

Schools U19 O Brien Cup: 

St Clements 0, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 26, Semi Final; 

Schools U19 O Gorman Cup: 

Intermediate School 14, Carrigaline CS 34, ; 

Schools U19 Daunt Cup: 

Newtown School 13, Waterpark College 7, Final; 

Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 1: 

Abbeyfeale 24, Carrick-on-Suir 8, ;

Mallow 8, Ennis Red 11, ; 

Munster Club U18 Cup -

Group 2: 

Killarney 5, Midleton 12, ;

Skibbereen 13, Cobh Pirates 16, ;

Highfield 24, Bruff 7, ; 

Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 3: 

Nenagh Ormond 26, Sundays Well 12, ;

Listowel-Tralee 6, Waterpark 22, ;

Muskerry 35, Young Munster 7, ; 

Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1: 

Garryowen-Thomond 7, Clonakilty 7, ;

Ballincollig 17, Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District 5, ;

Thurles 17, Youghal 5, ; 

Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 2: 

Clonmel 5, Bantry Bay 14, ;

Newcastle West-Estuary 14, Fermoy 7, ;

Kinsale 31, Old Crescent 24, ; 

Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 1:

 Waterford City 12, Crosshaven 19, ;

Dolphin 38, St Senans 14, ; 

Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 2: 

Dungarvan 21, Ennis White 43, ;

Old Christians 10, Kanturk 0, ; 

Munster Club U16 Cup -

Group 1: Clonakilty 27, Kilrush 8, ;

Muskerry 24, Cork Constitution 7, ;

Clonmel 12, Abbeyfeale 19, ; 

Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 2: 

Newcastle West-Estuary 17, Waterford City 22, ;

Skibbereen Red 18, Charleville 5, ;

Midleton , St Senans , Conceded by St Senans; 

Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 3: 

Bruff 25, Waterpark 24, ;

Highfield 12, Kinsale 16, ;

Castleisland 5, Cobh Pirates Black 21, ; 

Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 1: 

Dungarvan 10, Ennis Red 30, ;

Corca Dhuibhne 36, Cashel 14, ;

Sundays Well 22, Bantry Bay 17, ; 

Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 2: 

Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 12, Nenagh Ormond 14, ;

Kanturk 7, Clanwilliam 29, ; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 1

Ennis White 29, Garryowen 8, ;

Old Christians , Thurles , Conceded by Thurles; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 2: 

Listowel-Tralee 28, Ballincollig 10, ;

Cobh Pirates White 12, Galbally 23, ; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 3: 

Old Crescent-UL Bohemians 35, Carrick-on-Suir 10, ;

Killorglin 7, Crosshaven 14, ;

Mallow 26, Skibbereen White 12, ; 

Schools U16 King Cup: 

Charleville CBS 33, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 15, ; 

Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup: 

Castletroy College 40, Glenstal Abbey 0, R1 Game 2;

Bandon Grammar School 22, Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 5, R1 Game 1; 

Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools): 

Colaiste Choilm-Ballincollig 10, Midleton CBS 7,

Quarter Final; Schools U16 Giles Shield: 

Cashel CC 21, Tarbert CS 28, Quarter Final;

Intermediate School 17, Mungret CS 19, ; 

Girls U16 League Conference A: 

Fethard & District 24, Ennis 14, SEMI FINAL; 

Girls U16 Development League: 

Kilrush 25, Shannon Girls 12, ; 

Youths U15 Conference North: 

St Senans 24, Shannon Blacks 12, ;

Bruff 22, Newport 10, ; 

Schools U15 Cleary Cup: 

Abbey CBS-Tipperary 10, Villiers school 17, ; 

Youths U14 South Cup: 

Clonakilty 5, Highfield 31, ; 

Youths U14 West Munster Cup: 

Tralee 28, Killarney 14, Killarney Black;

Corca Dhuibhne 7, Killorglin 17, Killorglin/Iveragh; 

Girls U14 League Conference A:

 Ballincollig 15, Shannon Girls 29, SEMI FINAL; 

Youths U13 Section1 North: 

Old Crescent 19, Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff , ; 

Youths U13 Section 2 North: 

Thomond 19, Bruff 14, ; 

Schools/Clubs U16 Friendlies: 

Munster U16 12, Ardscoil Ris 27, ; 

Schools U16 Friendlies : 

Crescent College Comprehensive 12, Roscrea CS 29, ;

St Munchins 7, Gonzaga 32, ; 

Schools/Clubs U15 Friendlies :

 UL Bohemian 14, Castletroy College 35, ; 

Schools U15 Friendlies: 

High School CBS-Clonmel 12, Bandon Grammar School 17, ;

Castletroy College 21, St Munchins 31, ;

Presentation Brothers Cork 7, Christian Brothers Cork 24, A v A;

Presentation Brothers Cork 14, Christian Brothers Cork 36, B v B; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Christian Brothers Cork 10, Presentation Brothers Cork 7, A v A;

High School CBS-Clonmel 15, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;

Castletroy College 19, St Munchins 19, A v A;

Castletroy College 12, St Munchins 24, B v B;

Midleton College 24, Midleton CBS 31, ;