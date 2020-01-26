Domestic Munster Rugby weekend results
Munster - Junior League Division 1:
Crosshaven 5, Galbally 25, Not Played pitch unplayable 3/11;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup (rounds 1 to 3):
Charleville , Dolphin , Void match;
Muskerry 23, St Marys 13, ;
Scariff 15, Ennis 20, ;
Killorglin 22, Kanturk 27, ;
Waterford City 10, Ballincollig 33, ;
Kinsale 38, Fethard & District 17, ;
Bruff 24, Dungarvan 17, ;
UL Bohemian 16, Thurles 17, ;
Mitchelstown 3, Cashel 8, ;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl:
Cobh Pirates 33, Dunmanway 15, ;
Killarney , Sundays Well , Conceded by Sundays Well;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1:
Highfield , Shannon , Conceded by Shannon;
UCC 7, Garryowen 49, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Cobh Pirates , Fermoy , Void match;
Dolphin 24, Muskerry 17, ;
Old Christians 19, Cork Constitution 38, ;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-
A: Thomond 13, Old Crescent 20, ;
Garryowen , Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale , Conceded by Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale;
Richmond 30, UL Bohemian 19, ;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B:
Fethard & District 5, Cashel 26, x;
Womens Senior Friendlies :
Ballincollig 5, Munster Development XV 26, ;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy:
Shannon 22, Young Munster 39, ;
Schools U19 O Brien Cup:
St Clements 0, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 26, Semi Final;
Schools U19 O Gorman Cup:
Intermediate School 14, Carrigaline CS 34, ;
Schools U19 Daunt Cup:
Newtown School 13, Waterpark College 7, Final;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 1:
Abbeyfeale 24, Carrick-on-Suir 8, ;
Mallow 8, Ennis Red 11, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup -
Group 2:
Killarney 5, Midleton 12, ;
Skibbereen 13, Cobh Pirates 16, ;
Highfield 24, Bruff 7, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 3:
Nenagh Ormond 26, Sundays Well 12, ;
Listowel-Tralee 6, Waterpark 22, ;
Muskerry 35, Young Munster 7, ;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1:
Garryowen-Thomond 7, Clonakilty 7, ;
Ballincollig 17, Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District 5, ;
Thurles 17, Youghal 5, ;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 2:
Clonmel 5, Bantry Bay 14, ;
Newcastle West-Estuary 14, Fermoy 7, ;
Kinsale 31, Old Crescent 24, ;
Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 1:
Waterford City 12, Crosshaven 19, ;
Dolphin 38, St Senans 14, ;
Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 2:
Dungarvan 21, Ennis White 43, ;
Old Christians 10, Kanturk 0, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup -
Group 1: Clonakilty 27, Kilrush 8, ;
Muskerry 24, Cork Constitution 7, ;
Clonmel 12, Abbeyfeale 19, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 2:
Newcastle West-Estuary 17, Waterford City 22, ;
Skibbereen Red 18, Charleville 5, ;
Midleton , St Senans , Conceded by St Senans;
Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 3:
Bruff 25, Waterpark 24, ;
Highfield 12, Kinsale 16, ;
Castleisland 5, Cobh Pirates Black 21, ;
Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 1:
Dungarvan 10, Ennis Red 30, ;
Corca Dhuibhne 36, Cashel 14, ;
Sundays Well 22, Bantry Bay 17, ;
Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 2:
Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 12, Nenagh Ormond 14, ;
Kanturk 7, Clanwilliam 29, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 1:
Ennis White 29, Garryowen 8, ;
Old Christians , Thurles , Conceded by Thurles;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 2:
Listowel-Tralee 28, Ballincollig 10, ;
Cobh Pirates White 12, Galbally 23, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 3:
Old Crescent-UL Bohemians 35, Carrick-on-Suir 10, ;
Killorglin 7, Crosshaven 14, ;
Mallow 26, Skibbereen White 12, ;
Schools U16 King Cup:
Charleville CBS 33, St Josephs CBS-Nenagh 15, ;
Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup:
Castletroy College 40, Glenstal Abbey 0, R1 Game 2;
Bandon Grammar School 22, Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai 5, R1 Game 1;
Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools):
Colaiste Choilm-Ballincollig 10, Midleton CBS 7,
Quarter Final; Schools U16 Giles Shield:
Cashel CC 21, Tarbert CS 28, Quarter Final;
Intermediate School 17, Mungret CS 19, ;
Girls U16 League Conference A:
Fethard & District 24, Ennis 14, SEMI FINAL;
Girls U16 Development League:
Kilrush 25, Shannon Girls 12, ;
Youths U15 Conference North:
St Senans 24, Shannon Blacks 12, ;
Bruff 22, Newport 10, ;
Schools U15 Cleary Cup:
Abbey CBS-Tipperary 10, Villiers school 17, ;
Youths U14 South Cup:
Clonakilty 5, Highfield 31, ;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup:
Tralee 28, Killarney 14, Killarney Black;
Corca Dhuibhne 7, Killorglin 17, Killorglin/Iveragh;
Girls U14 League Conference A:
Ballincollig 15, Shannon Girls 29, SEMI FINAL;
Youths U13 Section1 North:
Old Crescent 19, Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff , ;
Youths U13 Section 2 North:
Thomond 19, Bruff 14, ;
Schools/Clubs U16 Friendlies:
Munster U16 12, Ardscoil Ris 27, ;
Schools U16 Friendlies :
Crescent College Comprehensive 12, Roscrea CS 29, ;
St Munchins 7, Gonzaga 32, ;
Schools/Clubs U15 Friendlies :
UL Bohemian 14, Castletroy College 35, ;
Schools U15 Friendlies:
High School CBS-Clonmel 12, Bandon Grammar School 17, ;
Castletroy College 21, St Munchins 31, ;
Presentation Brothers Cork 7, Christian Brothers Cork 24, A v A;
Presentation Brothers Cork 14, Christian Brothers Cork 36, B v B;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Christian Brothers Cork 10, Presentation Brothers Cork 7, A v A;
High School CBS-Clonmel 15, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;
Castletroy College 19, St Munchins 19, A v A;
Castletroy College 12, St Munchins 24, B v B;
Midleton College 24, Midleton CBS 31, ;
