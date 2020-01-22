Betting: Smoking Gun can land big Thyestes prize at Gowran Park

THE €100,000 Goffs Thyestes Handicap Steeplechase takes centre stage at Gowran Park in Kilkenny on Thursday. First held in 1954, the race commemorates the famous racehorse owned by the McCalmont family who have been closely linked with Gowran Park since its inception.

Run over three miles, the race is seen as a trial for the Grand Nationals at Fairyhouse and Aintree. Over the years, the Thyestes Chase has been won by many of the biggest equine names.

RTE will televise this week’s big race.

The list of previous Thyestes winners reads like a who’s who of Irish National Hunt racing stars — from Arkle to Hedgehunter, from Flying Bolt to Djakadam. The feature race at Gowran Patk this Thursday is due to go to post at 3pm, and is supported by six other races, including the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with a €45,000 prize up for grabs.

The JP McManus-owned Minella Til Dawn heads the betting for the big race at odds of 6/1. Next best in the market is the Willie Mullins-trained Chef Des Obeaux at 7/1, but preference here is for Smoking Gun, the Gigginstown House Stud runner, trained by Joseph O’Brien and currently a 10/1 shot, who impressed in a recent Punchestown win.