Thursday's Fitzgibbon Cup tie conceded by TU Dublin
Tomorrow's scheduled Fitzgibbon Cup meeting between LIT and TU Dublin has been called off. According to the organisers of the competition, the game has been conceded by TU Dublin. The 'win' for LIT sees them on two points from their three games, unable to qualify from the group, having already known their fate after defeats to WIT and Mary I.
There is still some action for hurling fans to get their teeth into however, as Thursday's remaining two games, involving Limerick colleges remain in place.
Fitzgibbon Cup
Mary Immaculate v WIT in Mary I at 2.00pm
UL v Maynooth in UL at 7.30pm
@HigherEdGAA Fitzgibbon Cup Rd 3 game @LITSports V @TUDublinCCGAA at 2pm is OFF tomorrow. Game conceded by @TUDublinCCGAA #LITGAA @LimerickCLG @Limerick_Leader @LimerickIT @GAA_Stats pic.twitter.com/Vp8vJgWBON
— LIT Sport (@LITSports) January 22, 2020
