Former Limerick FC star signs for Aisling Annacotty

LIMERICK junior soccer side Aisling Annacotty have announced the signing of former Limerick FC defender Shane Tracy.

Tracy, who has enjoyed playing League of Ireland football for 12 seasons with Limerick, will join Aisling Annacotty as a player and also a strength and conditioning coach who will work closely with the club's junior and underage structures.

Thirty one=year-old Tracy enjoyed his Testimonial with Limerick FC in 2017 having first signed for the club in 2008

The former Wembley and Arsenal youngster – whose only other League of Ireland club was Galway United where he spent a short stint – collected two First Division-winning medals with the Shannonsiders.

Shane Tracy said: “I’m delighted to be joining one of the most progressive club’s in the country and I’m

looking forward to playing a pivotal role in developing the talent within the club.”