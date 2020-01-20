New venture as LIT Gaelic Grounds to host a play via Lime Tree Theatre

LIMERICK GAA's LIT Gaelic Grounds is to become a theatrical venue.

Next month, the play Grounds for Concern will be performed in the dressing room of the GAA stadium on the Ennis Road.

The drama will be hosted by Lime Tree Theatre in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The 50-minute play is written and performed by Alan Bradley.

Grounds for Concern will be performed on Wednesday, February 12 at 6.30pm.

There is also a schools show at 12pm.

Lime Tree Theatre promote the play as "explores mental health in young men in Ireland by drawing on the real-life stories of Gaelic football players. Set on the eve of the championship ﬁnal, this visceral, moving and at times humorous piece challenges the audience to consider how we as a community can engage with, understand and support the young men of this country in a positive way".

