Extra time defeat for Garryspillane in Munster club hurling final as Drom & Inch prevail

LIMERICK champions Garryspillane were defeated by Drom & Inch 2-23 to 2-17 after extra time in the replay of the Munster club Junior B Hurling final this Saturday.

One week after the drawn final, the sides again finished level at the end of normal time, 1-18 to 2-15, but in extra time Tipperary champions Drom & Inch proved the stronger to claim the Michael Fitzmaurice Memorial Cup - the fourth Tipperary side to do so in the 15th year of the Killeedy GAA club run competition.

Both sides now advance to the All-Ireland semi finals - Drom & Inch playing Dublin's St Vincents and Garryspillane facing Leinster champions Loughrea (Galway).

In this replay, Garryspillane made the early running and had four points scored before Drom & Inch opened their account in the sixth minute.

The Bouncers were six points clear after 10-minutes thanks to a William Harty goal in the seventh minute.

But the replayed final was to be all-square by half time with points from Colm Kinnane and Jerome Ryan getting Drom & Inch into the contest. The first half goal for the Tipperary champions came from Michael Clohessy in the 12th minute.

At half time it was 1-8 each - the first time the final was level.

Drom & Inch had the four opening scores of the second half but Garryspillane battled back and a Ciaran Sheehan goal in the eighth minute of the new half helped them regain the lead, 2-10 to 1-12.

The sides were to exchange the lead down the home straight.

Chris Dineen looked to have won it for Garryspillane but Brendan Larkin forced extra time when a Drom & Inch score four minutes into injury time - 2-15 to 1-18.

Garryspillane were to score just twice across the two periods of 10-minutes of extra time - both from Danny Hayes frees in the opening period.

Drom & Inch were 1-22 to 2-17 ahead at half time in extra time with Seamus Butler among the scores.

The Tipperary men added further scores, including a Liam Harty goal, in the second period of extra time to finish six point winners against a Garryspillane side that had two men (Danny Hayes and Sean Kearney) shown straight red cards in injury time of extra time for seperate incidents.

* See the Limerick Leader print edition for full match details.