Limerick FC eligible to apply for SSE Airtricity League licence

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed this Friday night that Limerick Football Club can apply for a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and the underage leagues for the 2020 season.

In a statement the FAI revealed that following talks with the club this week, the FAI are satisfied that Limerick FC, who trade as Munster Football Club Limited, came out of Examinership on December 11, 2019.

The FAI confirmed that the Independent Club Licensing Committee is due to meet next month to assess all applications from Premier and First Division clubs ahead of the 2020 season kicking off.

The FAI confirmed on Monday that a new club Limerick United have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity under-age leagues.

Limerick United will have teams in the U-13, U-15, U-17 & U-19 leagues and the proposal was accepted by the National League Executive Committee, and ratified by the FAI board.