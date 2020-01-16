Dublin Coach A3 out of the traps in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE new season at Limerick Greyhound Stadium is well underway with the first round heats of the Dublin Coach A3 525 last weekend.

A total of 24 dogs went to traps with George Hickey’s Millbank Jade the fastest round one winner in 29.05.

There were 12 races in total on the Saturday card in Limerick.

The night opened with two semi finals of a Novice 525. The Mary and Ella Buckley owned Velvet Bobby was the fastest semi final winner in 28.95. Second, six and a half lengths back, to the Buckley runner was Parody for Ted Curtin and Garrett Barry. In third was Rathnasare Flyer for Sean Fitzgerald and Thomas Keating.

The other ON3 semi final was won in 29.34 by Shane Curtin’s Barrack Henry. Four lengths back in second was Mystical Luna for Eoin Troy with Velvet Future in third for Tadgh Buckley.

Another set of semi finals were for an ON2 525. Quickest home was the Denis O’Malley trained Rallying Joy for the Rallying Racing syndicate. The winner’s time was 28.94 – six and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Busy Street for John Franklin, while in third was Harry Galvin’s Upland Glen.

The first semi final was won in 29.24 by Moanteen Angel for Rachel Wheeler. A length back in second was Mongys Rocket for Kieran Murphy, while third was Cnoc Chief for Michael O’Meara.

Elsewhere on the card, there was an A7/A8 525 win for Drumgeely Lass. The James McLaughlin and John Whyte owned winner had four lengths to spare on the line in 29.30. Second was Rathkeale’s Joe Williams with Kyletaun Blackie.

There was a sprint win for the Fraser Black trained Oh Oh Volare. The winning time of 19.05 earned a two lengths success. Second was Ready For Dove for Aoife Loughnane.

Pressure Rogue was an A5 525 winner for John White. In 19.18 the winner was three and a quarter lengths clear on the line. Second was James Kelly with Gurtnacrehy Kyra.

The final race of the night was an A2 525. Success went to Mohane Rosa for Cormac Davern. The winner was three lengths clear on the line in a time of 28.90. Second was Helen and Bernard Coffey with O Garney Rio.

There was also racing on Thursday.

The night opened with an A7 525, where Michael O’Brien’s Ballinulty Fairy won by a length and a half in 29.90. Second was the Kennedy Family syndicate with Ballyregan Magic.

The Shanakyle syndicate won an A4 525 with Aarons Sensation. The winning time was 29.05. Ten and a quarter lengths back in second was Tyrap Billy for Bruree’s David Carroll.

There was an A6 525 win for Patrick Forde with Clontemple Abu. The winner was two lengths on the line with a time of 29.67. Second was John O’Meara with Ballygibbon Boy.

Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes had Ballymartin Hugo as a an A2 525 winner in 29.23. Three lengths back in second was Steady Eddie for John Costello.

Roche and Keyes were denied a double on the night in an A4 525 when their Ballymartin Mac was beaten four lengths into second. Success went to Clounanna Jet for Patrickswell’s Tony Foley with a winning time of 29.43.

PJ Ryan won with Garryglass Peppa in an A5 525. The winner had half a length to spare in a time of 29.85. Beaten into second was Rockvale Ranger for David Egan.

Michael O’Meara won with Cnoc Turbo in an A4 525. A length and a quarter back in second was Michael Carmody with Honeypound Guci.

Mary Crotty had a winner in Inislosky Urchin in an A5 525. The winner’s time was 29.39. Just beaten into second was Mohane Alice for Cormac Davern.

In an A3 525 Ballykildea Don won for William Walsh and Donagh Walsh Forde. The winning time was 29.47. A length and a half back in second was Tom Legacy for Anthony Carmody.

The final race of the night was an A1 525, which was won in 29.05 by Vigorous Vincent for Ronny Wuyts. The winner just got the success on the line ahead of Finnure Storm for Denis O’Malley and the Finnure Storm syndicate.