Limerick giants to meet in last 16 of FAI Junior Cup
Limerick's footballing giants are set to meeting on Sunday February 2 in the last sixteen of this season's FAI Junior Cup. Pike Rovers, winners in the 2010/11 season and finalists as recently as 2017/18, will play host to eight time winners Fairview Rangers.
The tie, one that will draw a huge crowd to the Pike Field, is set for a 2pm kick off.
The rest of the draw is as below, with last season's beaten finalists Sheriff YC away to Usher Celtic in the other 'tie' of the round.
Full Draw: pic.twitter.com/XrCWhzpbf4— Fairview Rangers AFC (@AfcFairview) January 14, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on