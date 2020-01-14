Limerick giants to meet in last 16 of FAI Junior Cup

Limerick's footballing giants are set to meeting on Sunday February 2 in the last sixteen of this season's FAI Junior Cup. Pike Rovers, winners in the 2010/11 season and finalists as recently as 2017/18, will play host to eight time winners Fairview Rangers.

The tie, one that will draw a huge crowd to the Pike Field, is set for a 2pm kick off.

The rest of the draw is as below, with last season's beaten finalists Sheriff YC away to Usher Celtic in the other 'tie' of the round.