Munster Rugby Domestic fixtures

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.   

Wednesday 15th January                                                                                

Clayton Hotels Schools Senior Cup: Ard Scoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field, 3pm;

Rockwell v High School CBS, Irish Independent Park, 1pm;

Barry Cup Final: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Irish Independent Park, 3.30pm;

Under 19 Friendly: Newtown School v Good Council New Ross, Newtown;     

Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Munster U16, Irish Independent Park, 6.15pm;

Castletroy College v St. Andrews, Castletroy;    

Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Rockwell, Lansdowne;   

C.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Lansdowne;

C.B.C. C v Rockwell C, Lansdowne;    

Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;  

Crescent College Comp. B v Castletroy College B, Crescent Comp.;       

Clongowes v St. Munchin's, Clongowes;

Clongowes B v St. Munchin's B, Clongowes;     

Clongowes C v St. Munchin's C, Clongowes;

Girls Under 14 Conference B: Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 7pm;         

Thursday 16th January                                                                                    

Under 14 Friendly: Villiers School v Mungret CS, Villiers, 2pm;

Friday 17th January                                                                             

South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Mallow, Bandon, 8pm;

Highfield v Fermoy, Woodleigh Park, 8pm;

U.C.C. v Midleton, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm;

Junior 2 Friendly: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;

Schools Clery Cup: High School CBS v Newtown School, Clonmel, 1.30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Carrick-on-Suir v Mallow, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;

North Under 13 League Section 2: Thomond v Shannon Blues, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7pm;

Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Newbridge College, 4GUL, 3pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Naas, Cobh, 7pm;

Under 14 Friendly: Kinsale v Youghal, Kinsale, 7.30pm;

Saturday 18th January                                                                                     

A Inter Provincial: Munster A v Connacht A, back pitch Thomond Park, 1pm;

Energia Women's All Ireland League: U.L. Bohemian v Railway Union, 4GUL;        

Munster Junior League Division 1: Galbally v Richmond, Galbally;    

Senior Clubs League Division 2: Old Crescent v Sunday's Well, Rosbrien;     

Gleeson League Section A: Presentation v Thomond, Rathuard;         

Section B: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel, 6.30pm;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Shannon, Temple Hill;      

Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle;        

Donal Walsh Unser 20 Plate: Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park;      

Old Crescent v Highfield, Rosbrien;       

Women's Development Bowl: Galbally v UL Bohemian, Galbally, 7pm;

Kidney Cup Semi-Final: P.B.C. v C.B.C., Wilton, 11am;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Listowel-Tralee v Sunday's Well, Tralee, 1.30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Douglas-Carrigaline v Ballincollig, Mahon, 12pm;

Group 2: Clonmel v Old Crescent, Clonmel, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 2: Old Christians v Ennis White, Rathcooney, 1.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 2: Skibbereen Red v Newcastle West-Estuary, Skibbereen, 2pm;

Waterford City v St. Senan's, Waterford, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 7pm;

Cobh Pirates Whites v Fermoy, Cobh, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 3: Crosshaven v Skibbereen White, Crosshaven, 12pm;

Killorglin v Old Crescent-UL Bohemian, Killorglin, 11am;

South Under 14 Cup: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 1pm;

South Under 14 Plate: Douglas-Carrigaline v Skibbereen, tbc, 12pm;

South Under 14 Bowl: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 12pm;

South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon White v Bandon Blue, Bandon, 12pm;

Cork Constitution v Kanturk, Temple Hill, 12pm;

Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 12pm;

Phase B: Clonakilty v Fermoy, The Vale, 12pm;

Highfield v Kinsale, Woodleigh Park, 10am;

Phase C: Mallow v Cobh Pirates, Mallow, 12pm;

Old Christians v Douglas-Carrigaline, Rathcooney, 12pm;

Skibbereen v Youghal, Skibbereen, 12pm;

Under 19 Friendly: Castletroy College v Blackrock College, Castletroy, 11.30am;

Clongowes v C.B.C., 2pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Rockwell v St. Michael's, Rockwell, 11am;

Rockwell B v St. Michael's B, Rockwell, 11am;

Under 15 Friendly: St. Munchin's v St. Gerard's, Corbally, 12.30pm;

St. Munchin's B v St. Gerard's B, Corbally, 12.30pm;      

Under 14 Friendly: Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12.30pm;

St. Gerard's v St. Munchin's, Bray, 11.30am;

Girls Under 18 Conference Group A: Mallow v Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal, Mallow, 12pm;

Skibbereen v Ballincollig-Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 12pm;

Girls Under 16 Conference Group A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Bruff, Bantry, 12pm;

Group B: Nenagh Ormond v Abbeyfeale, Nenagh, 11.30am;

Sunday 19th January                                                                            

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Blackrock College v Malone, Stradbrook, 1pm;

Cooke v Suttonians, Shawsbridge, 1pm;

Galwegians v Old Belvedere, Crowley Park, 1pm;

Senior Clubs League Division 2: U.L. Bohemian v Dolphin, Annacotty;         

South Junior 2 League: Muskerry v Cobh Pirates, Ballyanly, 12pm;

Women's Munster League: Shannon v Tralee, Coonagh, 1pm;

Women's Development Bowl: Bandon v Skibbereen, Bandon, 1pm;

Waterpark v Bantry Bay, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 2: Skibbereen v Midleton, Skibbereen, 12.30pm;

East Under 13 League: Cashel v Fethard, Cashel, 11am;

Waterpark v Waterford City, Ballinakill, 11am;

North Under 18 League: Garryowen-Thomond v Newport, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

Shannon-St. Mary's v St. Senan's, Coonagh, 12pm;

North Under 16 League: Kilrush v Bruff, Kilrush, 1pm;

Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 12pm;

North Under 15 Conference: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30an;

North Under 14 Conference: Ennis Black v Newcastle West-Estuary, Ennis, 12pm;

Shannon Black v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 10.30am;

Under 16 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Kildare, Temple Hill, 1.30pm;

Girls Under 14 League Conference B: Killarney v Bruff, Killarney, 12.30pm;

Monday 20th January                                                                          

Under 14 Friendly: Midleton College v Midleton CBS, Midleton, 2.15pm;

Tuesday 21st January                                                                          

O'Gorman Cup: Intermediate School v Carrigaline CS, Killorglin, 12pm;

Daunt Cup: Newtown School v Waterpark College, Newtown, 2pm;

Wednesday 22nd January                                                                                

Clayton Hotels Schools Junior Cup: Bandon Grammar School v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Munster U16 v Ard Scoil Rís, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6.30pm;

Under 15 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Castletroy, 2pm;

Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Castletroy;       

Castletroy College B v St. Munchin's B, Castletroy;        

Glenstal Abbey v Rockwell, Glenstal;     

Glenstal Abbey B v Rockwell B, Glenstal;          

Thursday 23rd January                                                                                    

South Junior 2 League: Old Christians v Cork Constitution, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;

Clayton Hotels Schools Junior Cup: Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field;