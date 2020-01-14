Munster Rugby Domestic fixtures
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 15th January
Clayton Hotels Schools Senior Cup: Ard Scoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field, 3pm;
Rockwell v High School CBS, Irish Independent Park, 1pm;
Barry Cup Final: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Irish Independent Park, 3.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Newtown School v Good Council New Ross, Newtown;
Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Munster U16, Irish Independent Park, 6.15pm;
Castletroy College v St. Andrews, Castletroy;
Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Rockwell, Lansdowne;
C.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Lansdowne;
C.B.C. C v Rockwell C, Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;
Crescent College Comp. B v Castletroy College B, Crescent Comp.;
Clongowes v St. Munchin's, Clongowes;
Clongowes B v St. Munchin's B, Clongowes;
Clongowes C v St. Munchin's C, Clongowes;
Girls Under 14 Conference B: Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 7pm;
Thursday 16th January
Under 14 Friendly: Villiers School v Mungret CS, Villiers, 2pm;
Friday 17th January
South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Mallow, Bandon, 8pm;
Highfield v Fermoy, Woodleigh Park, 8pm;
U.C.C. v Midleton, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm;
Junior 2 Friendly: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Schools Clery Cup: High School CBS v Newtown School, Clonmel, 1.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Carrick-on-Suir v Mallow, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;
North Under 13 League Section 2: Thomond v Shannon Blues, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7pm;
Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Newbridge College, 4GUL, 3pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Naas, Cobh, 7pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Kinsale v Youghal, Kinsale, 7.30pm;
Saturday 18th January
A Inter Provincial: Munster A v Connacht A, back pitch Thomond Park, 1pm;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: U.L. Bohemian v Railway Union, 4GUL;
Munster Junior League Division 1: Galbally v Richmond, Galbally;
Senior Clubs League Division 2: Old Crescent v Sunday's Well, Rosbrien;
Gleeson League Section A: Presentation v Thomond, Rathuard;
Section B: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel, 6.30pm;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Shannon, Temple Hill;
Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle;
Donal Walsh Unser 20 Plate: Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park;
Old Crescent v Highfield, Rosbrien;
Women's Development Bowl: Galbally v UL Bohemian, Galbally, 7pm;
Kidney Cup Semi-Final: P.B.C. v C.B.C., Wilton, 11am;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Listowel-Tralee v Sunday's Well, Tralee, 1.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Douglas-Carrigaline v Ballincollig, Mahon, 12pm;
Group 2: Clonmel v Old Crescent, Clonmel, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 2: Old Christians v Ennis White, Rathcooney, 1.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 2: Skibbereen Red v Newcastle West-Estuary, Skibbereen, 2pm;
Waterford City v St. Senan's, Waterford, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Cobh Pirates Whites v Fermoy, Cobh, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 3: Crosshaven v Skibbereen White, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Killorglin v Old Crescent-UL Bohemian, Killorglin, 11am;
South Under 14 Cup: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 1pm;
South Under 14 Plate: Douglas-Carrigaline v Skibbereen, tbc, 12pm;
South Under 14 Bowl: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon White v Bandon Blue, Bandon, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Kanturk, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 12pm;
Phase B: Clonakilty v Fermoy, The Vale, 12pm;
Highfield v Kinsale, Woodleigh Park, 10am;
Phase C: Mallow v Cobh Pirates, Mallow, 12pm;
Old Christians v Douglas-Carrigaline, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Youghal, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Castletroy College v Blackrock College, Castletroy, 11.30am;
Clongowes v C.B.C., 2pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Rockwell v St. Michael's, Rockwell, 11am;
Rockwell B v St. Michael's B, Rockwell, 11am;
Under 15 Friendly: St. Munchin's v St. Gerard's, Corbally, 12.30pm;
St. Munchin's B v St. Gerard's B, Corbally, 12.30pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12.30pm;
St. Gerard's v St. Munchin's, Bray, 11.30am;
Girls Under 18 Conference Group A: Mallow v Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal, Mallow, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Ballincollig-Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 Conference Group A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Bruff, Bantry, 12pm;
Group B: Nenagh Ormond v Abbeyfeale, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Sunday 19th January
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Blackrock College v Malone, Stradbrook, 1pm;
Cooke v Suttonians, Shawsbridge, 1pm;
Galwegians v Old Belvedere, Crowley Park, 1pm;
Senior Clubs League Division 2: U.L. Bohemian v Dolphin, Annacotty;
South Junior 2 League: Muskerry v Cobh Pirates, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Women's Munster League: Shannon v Tralee, Coonagh, 1pm;
Women's Development Bowl: Bandon v Skibbereen, Bandon, 1pm;
Waterpark v Bantry Bay, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 2: Skibbereen v Midleton, Skibbereen, 12.30pm;
East Under 13 League: Cashel v Fethard, Cashel, 11am;
Waterpark v Waterford City, Ballinakill, 11am;
North Under 18 League: Garryowen-Thomond v Newport, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Shannon-St. Mary's v St. Senan's, Coonagh, 12pm;
North Under 16 League: Kilrush v Bruff, Kilrush, 1pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 12pm;
North Under 15 Conference: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30an;
North Under 14 Conference: Ennis Black v Newcastle West-Estuary, Ennis, 12pm;
Shannon Black v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 10.30am;
Under 16 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Kildare, Temple Hill, 1.30pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference B: Killarney v Bruff, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Monday 20th January
Under 14 Friendly: Midleton College v Midleton CBS, Midleton, 2.15pm;
Tuesday 21st January
O'Gorman Cup: Intermediate School v Carrigaline CS, Killorglin, 12pm;
Daunt Cup: Newtown School v Waterpark College, Newtown, 2pm;
Wednesday 22nd January
Clayton Hotels Schools Junior Cup: Bandon Grammar School v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Munster U16 v Ard Scoil Rís, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6.30pm;
Under 15 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Castletroy, 2pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v St. Munchin's B, Castletroy;
Glenstal Abbey v Rockwell, Glenstal;
Glenstal Abbey B v Rockwell B, Glenstal;
Thursday 23rd January
South Junior 2 League: Old Christians v Cork Constitution, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Clayton Hotels Schools Junior Cup: Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field;
