Limerick's McNamara lands 25th win
Wolf Prince ridden by Conor McNamara jumping the last to win The ITM Stallion Trail Hurdle from Hammersmith ridden by Gavin Brouder, 2nd Fairyhouse 11.01.2020
Conor McNamara recorded his 25th career success when partnering the Gavin Cromwell-trained Wolf Prince to win the conditions’ hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. Owned by Patrick Sheanon, the four-year-old was recording his second win when getting the better of the James Nash-trained Hammersmith to score by a length and a quarter under the Rathkeale conditional. The 9/10 winning favourite could well be on the Cheltenham trail with the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle a likely festival target.
The day got better for the 20-year-old as he went on to record the second his second double when partnering the Shane Nolan-trained Charlie Stout to win the Dan & Joan Moore Handicap Chase, the biggest winner to date for both men. It was comfortable enough for the well-supported 10/1 chance which led over the second last fence and stayed on to beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Avenir D’Une Vie by two lengths. McNamara said of his second winner, “I got to the front way too soon and you wouldn’t want to hear the things that I was saying in my head turning for home! He was brilliant for a novice and saw it out really well.
“It’s great and definitely my best ever day. I did have a double before at Clonmel in early September of last year but this is even better.”
