Mixed results for Limerick sides in Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups

Limerick's sole representative in the Sigerson Cup, UL, crashed out of the competition last weekend while in the hurling equivalent, the Fitzgibbon Cup, it was one win from a possible three.

Dublin star Donal Burke was the hero for DCU as they claimed a shock 0-21 to 0-18 win over UL in the first round of the Fitzgibbon Cup. Burke landed 0-13 as DCU scored a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup win over the Limerick college for whom Tipperary’s Cian Darcy hit 0-15.

Meanwhile in Limerick, Waterford IT edged out Limerick IT by 1-23 to 1-14 with Austin Gleeson the star of the show, before being taken off through injury.

Waterford IT led by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break and never looked back thanks to an Eddie Meaney goal shortly after half-time, with Billy Seymour responding with a goal, in vain, for LIT.

The only Limerick win in the Fitzgibbon Cup first round was Mary Immaculate College who scored a 1-19 to 1-10 win away to TU Dublin City Campus to get their campaign off to a winning start.

In the Sigerson Cup, Limerick's sole representative, UL were stunned in their knockout tie with Sligo. Next week there will be a north west derby in the quarter-finals as IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT claimed memorable wins.

The Michael Murphy managed Donegal side were impressive victors against IT Athlone on a 1-17 to 3-4 margin, while IT Sligo earned home advantage for that last eight clash with their 0-8 to 0-5 win over University of Limerick.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

IT Carlow 3-20 UCD 2-16

Waterford IT 1-23 LIT 1-14

Maynooth University 0-16 Trinity College 0-15

UCC 0-19 NUIG 0-17

Mary I 1-19 TU Dublin City 1-10

DCU 0-21 UL 0-18

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

St Mary's 2-19 Maynooth University 0-9

Letterkenny IT 1-17 Athlone IT 3-4

IT Sligo 0-8 UL 0-5

IT Carlow 3-9 IT Tralee 1-13

UCD 0-13 Ulster University 0-11

DCU 0-9 Garda 0-7

UCC 2-12 NUIG 1-14