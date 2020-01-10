Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

Munster Juvenile Combined Events, Juveniles & U23 Indoor Championships Many Limerick athletes made the short trip to Nenagh for the Provincial Indoor Championships. Many performed well, with both PB's and medals taken home. Well done to all involved.

Pentathlon

At U12 Laura Frawley (St. Mary’s) was 8th with 862 pts. At U13 Robert Joy-O’Regan took Bronze for Sunhill Harriers with 1266 pts . Abby Yelverton (Limerick AC) was 4th (1113 pts) in the Girls event. One of the highlights of the day was Orla O’Shaughnessy (Dooneen) who took Gold at U14 with 2602 points. 1728 pts was sufficient for Alan Gladyz (Limerick AC) to take Silver at U15 with Ross O’Carroll (1399 pts) taking 4th for Dooneen. Aaron O’Connor (2046) was a close 4th for Limerick A.C at U16.

Track and Field

At Junior Grace Culhane (Dooneen) took Gold. Sarah Butler (Dooneen) was a Bronze medalist in the 800m with a time of 2:26.06. Just behind her was clubmate Maria Campbell, 4th in 2:27.26. Maria was also 4th (1:03.14) in the 400m after winning her heat.

There was an Emerald 1-2 in the Junior 800m with Nathan Sheehy Cremin taking Gold in 2:03 38 and Rory Prenderville Silver in 2:03.65. Jack O’Connor (Dooneen) was 5th in the 60m (7.63) and Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (Sunhill Harriers) took Silver in the High Jump (1.90m).

Country Club A.C. 5 Mile

Cool, bright and dry conditions provided the setting for the 47th edition of this popular but challenging New Year’s Day event. An Brú’s Niall Shanahan started the year as he finished the last, storming to victory in 25:20. He was followed in second by Gareth McGlinchey (Dundrum) in 27:27 with Brian Jenkins a strong third for West Limerick in 27:34. Sean Quirke was fourth for Bilboa in 28:21 with Dermot Kearns next for Dooneen in 28:39. Evin McGuane was first Country Club athlete in 34:38.

The women’s title was won by Sharon Cleere from Thurles in 29:28. Noreen O’Sullivan (Ennis Track) made the short trip worthwhile coming 2nd in 32:56 Katarzyna Bobka (An Brú) continued her great form completing the podium in 33:09. Yvonne Deegan was 4th for the hosts in 35:06 with Karen Raine 5th in 35:11.

This years benefiting charity is the Neonatal Unit at the UHL and they will receive a donation from the race organisers. Well done to all involved on another successful staging.

Ballylanders GAA 10K

Barry Hartnett and Aine McGrath (both Moreabbey Milers) were respective winners of this south Limerick Fun Run.

Fixtures

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10k run/5 Mile walk takes place in Caherconlish on Sunday 19th January at 12:30pm. This is the 7th edition, held in memory of Tom Walsh from Caherline, winner of 36 Limerick Championships and over 200 races. It’s chip timed with a downhill finish and pacers for 40,45,50,55 and 60 minutes. Entry for the 10k is 15 euro and the 5 mile walk just 5 euro. caherconlishafc.com or on the day.

Milford Hospice 10k,Sunday 3rd February, 11am, UL Plaza 11am