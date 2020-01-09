Weekend Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed
Friday 10th January
Junior 2 Friendly: Kinsale v Dolphin, Kinsale, 8pm;
Under 20 Friendly: Highfield v Fordham University, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 2: Old Crescent v Fermoy, Rosbrien, 8pm;
North Under 14 Conference: Shannon Blacks v Ennis Blacks, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Roscrea CS, 4GUL, 3pm;
Saturday 11th January
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill;
Dublin University v Terenure College, College Park;
Garryowen v UCD, Dooradoyle;
Lansdowne v UCC, Aviva Stadium;
Division 1B: City of Armagh v Banbridge, Palace Grounds;
Navan v Naas, Balreask Old;
Old Belvedere v St. Mary's College, Ollie Campbell Park;
Old Wesley v Malone, Energia Park,
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Rainey Old Boys, Eaton Park;
Buccaneers v Old Crescent, Dubarry Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Dolphin, Parsonstown;
Nenagh Ormond v Queen's University, New Ormond Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Cashel, 4G UL;
Division 2B: Ballina v Sligo, Hamilton Park, 5pm;
Blackrock College v Greystones, Stradbrook;
Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Stevenson Park;
Galwegians v Wanderers, Crowley Park;
Malahide v Galway Corinthians, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: Bangor v Enniscorthy, Upritchard Park;
City of Derry v Midleton, Judges Road;
Clonmel v Skerries, Ardgaoithe;
Sunday's Well v Omagh Academicals, Irish Independent Park;
Tullamore v Bruff, Spollanstown;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Anglesea Road, 5pm;
Railway Union v Cooke, Park Avenue, 5pm;
Suttonians v Blackrock College, Station Road, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Division 1: Thomond v Crosshaven, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6pm;
Munster Senior League Division 1: Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill, 4.30pm;
Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh, 5pm;
Gleeson League Section A: Old Crescent v Richmond, Rosbrien;
Presentation v Garryowen, Rathuard;
Shannon v Thomond, Jim Slattery Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Ardscoil Old Boys, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Section B: Carrick-on-Suir v Fethard, Carrick-on-Suir;
Cashel v Thurles, Cashel, 7pm;
Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Ennis Red v Carrick-on-Suir, Ennis, 2pm;
Mallow v Bandon, Mallow, 12pm;
Group 2: Highfield v Skibbereen, Woodleigh Park, 12.30pm;
Killarney v Cobh Pirates, Killarney, 1.30pm;
Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Muskerry v Nenagh Ormond, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Douglas-Carrigaline v Clanwilliam, Mahon, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Crosshaven v St. Senan's, Crosshaven, 1.15pm;
Killorglin v Waterford City, Killorglin;
Group 2: Castleisland v Kanturk, Castleisland, 12pm;
Old Christians v Dungarvan, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Kilrush, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Group 3: Highfield v Cobh Pirates Black, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kinsale v Waterpark, Kinsale, 12.15pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Chorca Dhuibhne v Dungarvan, Ballydavid, 1pm;
Group 2: Kanturk v Killarney, Kanturk, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Bandon v Thurles, Bandon, 12.30pm;
Old Christians v Ennis, Rathcooney, 1pm;
Youghal v Garryowen, Youghal, 12.30pm;
Group 2: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Cobh Pirates White v Fermoy, Cobh, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Mallow v Killorglin, Mallow, 1.30pm;
Old Crescent-UL Bohemian v Crosshaven, tbc;
South Under 14 Cup: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 1pm;
Highfield v Bandon, Woodleigh Park, 3pm;
Kanturk v Clonakilty, Kanturk, 12pm;
South Under 14 Plate: Kinsale v Douglas-Carrigaline, Kinsale, 11.30am;
Skibbereen v Mallow, Skibbereen, 12pm;
South Under 14 Bowl: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Clonakilty, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Sunday's Well, Mitchelstown, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon Blue v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 12pm;
West Under 14 League: Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne, Tralee, 12pm;
Under 19 Friendly: St Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 6pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Belvedere College, Castletroy, 11am;
St Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 6pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Roscrea CS, Glenstal, 1pm;
Girls Under 18 League Conference A: Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v Skibbereen, Youghal, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Blitz: Bruff v Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference A: Bruff v Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Carrick-on-Suir v Ballincollig-Bantry Bay, Carrick-on-Suir, 11.30am;
Clonakilty v Fethard, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Conference B: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford, 11.30am;
Shannon v Abbeyfeale, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Girls Under 16 Development League: UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Tralee, tbc, 11.30am;
Waterpark v Skibbereen, Ballinakill, 11.30am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference B: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 10.30am;
Sunday 12th January
Munster Junior League Division 1: Bandon v Newcastle West, Bandon;
Clanwilliam v St. Senan's, Clanwilliam Park, 1pm;
Clonakilty v Mallow, The Vale, 1pm;
Kilfeacle v Galbally, Kilfeacle;
Richmond v Skibbereen, Richmond Park;
Thomond v Crosshaven, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6pm;
Waterpark v Abbeyfeale, Ballinakill;
Division 2: Castleisland v Cobh Pirates, Castleisland;
Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;
Fermoy v Ballincollig, Fermoy;
Kanturk v St. Mary's, Kanturk;
Muskerry v Fethard, Ballyanly;
Thurles v Old Christians, Thurles;
Tralee v Dungarvan, Tralee;
Division 3: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid;
Dunmanway v Scariff, Dunmanway;
Ennis v Youghal, Ennis;
Killarney v Bantry Bay, Killarney;
Waterford City v Mitchelstown, Waterford, 2pm;
Munster Senior League Division 1: U.C.C. v Cashel, Mardyke, 1.30pm;
Division 2: Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park;
Clonmel v Old Crescent, Clonmel, 1.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Sunday's Well, Nenagh;
South Junior 3 League: Kanturk v Charleville, Kanturk, 12pm;
Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12pm;
Under 20 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Old Wesley, Temple Hill;
Womens Division 1 League: Shannon v Thurles, Coonagh, 1pm;
Tralee v Ballincollig, Tralee, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Cork Constitution, Abbeyfeale;
Group 3: Listowel-Tralee v Sunday’s Well, Tralee, 1pm;
Waterpark v Young Munster, Ballinakill, 12,30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Thurles v Garryowen-Thomond, Thurles, 11.30am;
Group 2: Kinsale v Newcastle West-Estuary, Kinsale, 1pm;
Shannon-St. Mary's v Bantry Bay, Coonagh, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 2: Cashel-Fethard v Ennis White, Cashel, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Clonakilty v Muskerry, The Vale, 12pm;
Clonmel v Cork Constitution, Clonmel, 12pm;
Group 2: Midleton v Skibbereen Red, Towns Park, 1pm;
Newcastle West-Estuary v Charleville, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Waterford City v St. Senan's, Waterford, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Bruff v Castleisland, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Sunday's Well v Ennis Red, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
Group 2: Nenagh Ormond v Clanwilliam, Nenagh, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Listowel-Tralee v Young Munster, Listowel, 12pm;
Group 3: Carrick-on-Suir v Skibbereen White, Carrick-on-Suir, 1pm;
East Under 14 League: Clonmel v Waterpark, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;
East Under 14 Plate: Clanwilliam v Cashel-Fethard, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Dungarvan v Kilfeacle, Dungarvan, 11am;
North Under 15 Conference: Newport v St. Senan's, Newport, 11.30am;
Shannon Blacks v Nenagh Ormond, Coonagh, 11.30am;
UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Ballina-Killaloe, tbc, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Blacks, Nenagh, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Section 1: St. Senan's v Garryowen Blues, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
Old Crescent v Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff, Rosbrien, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Shannon Blacks, Annacotty, 11.30am;
Section 2: Thomond v Bruff, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen Whites, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
South Under 14 Cup: Crosshaven v Old Christians, Crosshaven, 12.30pm;
South Under 14 Bowl: Dolphin v Muskerry, Irish Independent Park, 11.30am;
Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ard Scoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 11am;
Girls Under 14 Friendly: Clonakilty v Ballincollig, The Vale, 11am;
Tuesday 14th January
South Under 13 League Phase C: Ballincollig v Muskerry, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Wednesday 15th January
Clayton Hotels Schools Senior Cup: Ard Scoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field, 3pm;
Rockwell v High School CBS, Irish Independent Park, 1pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Newtown School v Good Council New Ross, Newtown;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Andrews, Castletroy;
Castletroy College v Blackrock College, Castletroy;
Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Rockwell, Lansdowne;
C.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;
Crescent College Comp. B v Castletroy College B, Crescent Comp.;
Clongowes v St. Munchin's, Clongowes;
Clongowes B v St. Munchin's B, Clongowes;
Clongowes C v St. Munchin's C, Clongowes;
Thursday 16th January
Under 14 Friendly: Villiers School v Mungret CS, Villiers, 2pm;
