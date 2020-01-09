Weekend Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Friday 10th January                                                                             

Junior 2 Friendly: Kinsale v Dolphin, Kinsale, 8pm;

Under 20 Friendly: Highfield v Fordham University, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 2: Old Crescent v Fermoy, Rosbrien, 8pm;

North Under 14 Conference: Shannon Blacks v Ennis Blacks, Coonagh, 7.30pm;

Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Roscrea CS, 4GUL, 3pm;

Saturday 11th January                                                                                     

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park;

Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill;           

Dublin University v Terenure College, College Park;       

Garryowen v UCD, Dooradoyle;           

Lansdowne v UCC, Aviva Stadium;      

Division 1B: City of Armagh v Banbridge, Palace Grounds;      

Navan v Naas, Balreask Old;    

Old Belvedere v St. Mary's College, Ollie Campbell Park;           

Old Wesley v Malone, Energia Park,     

Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park;     

Division 2A: Ballymena v Rainey Old Boys, Eaton Park;          

Buccaneers v Old Crescent, Dubarry Park;       

M.U. Barnhall v Dolphin, Parsonstown; 

Nenagh Ormond v Queen's University, New Ormond Park;        

U.L. Bohemian v Cashel, 4G UL;          

Division 2B: Ballina v Sligo, Hamilton Park, 5pm;

Blackrock College v Greystones, Stradbrook;     

Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Stevenson Park;          

Galwegians v Wanderers, Crowley Park;           

Malahide v Galway Corinthians, Estuary Road;  

Division 2C: Bangor v Enniscorthy, Upritchard Park;   

City of Derry v Midleton, Judges Road; 

Clonmel v Skerries, Ardgaoithe;

Sunday's Well v Omagh Academicals, Irish Independent Park;    

Tullamore v Bruff, Spollanstown;           

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park, 5pm;

Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Anglesea Road, 5pm;

Railway Union v Cooke, Park Avenue, 5pm;

Suttonians v Blackrock College, Station Road, 5pm;

Munster Junior League Division 1: Thomond v Crosshaven, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6pm;

Munster Senior League Division 1: Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill, 4.30pm;

Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh, 5pm;

Gleeson League Section A: Old Crescent v Richmond, Rosbrien;        

Presentation v Garryowen, Rathuard;    

Shannon v Thomond, Jim Slattery Park; 

U.L. Bohemian v Ardscoil Old Boys, Liam Fitzgerald Park;        

Section B: Carrick-on-Suir v Fethard, Carrick-on-Suir;  

Cashel v Thurles, Cashel, 7pm;  

Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park;         

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Ennis Red v Carrick-on-Suir, Ennis, 2pm;

Mallow v Bandon, Mallow, 12pm;

Group 2: Highfield v Skibbereen, Woodleigh Park, 12.30pm;

Killarney v Cobh Pirates, Killarney, 1.30pm;

Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 12.30pm;

Group 3: Muskerry v Nenagh Ormond, Ballyanly, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Douglas-Carrigaline v Clanwilliam, Mahon, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Crosshaven v St. Senan's, Crosshaven, 1.15pm;

Killorglin v Waterford City, Killorglin;    

Group 2: Castleisland v Kanturk, Castleisland, 12pm;

Old Christians v Dungarvan, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Kilrush, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;

Group 3: Highfield v Cobh Pirates Black, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

Kinsale v Waterpark, Kinsale, 12.15pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Chorca Dhuibhne v Dungarvan, Ballydavid, 1pm;

Group 2: Kanturk v Killarney, Kanturk, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Bandon v Thurles, Bandon, 12.30pm;

Old Christians v Ennis, Rathcooney, 1pm;

Youghal v Garryowen, Youghal, 12.30pm;

Group 2: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 7pm;

Cobh Pirates White v Fermoy, Cobh, 12.30pm;

Group 3: Mallow v Killorglin, Mallow, 1.30pm;

Old Crescent-UL Bohemian v Crosshaven, tbc; 

South Under 14 Cup: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 1pm;

Highfield v Bandon, Woodleigh Park, 3pm;

Kanturk v Clonakilty, Kanturk, 12pm;

South Under 14 Plate: Kinsale v Douglas-Carrigaline, Kinsale, 11.30am;

Skibbereen v Mallow, Skibbereen, 12pm;

South Under 14 Bowl: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Cork Constitution v Clonakilty, Temple Hill, 12pm;

Mitchelstown v Sunday's Well, Mitchelstown, 12pm;

South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon Blue v Cork Constitution,    Bandon, 12pm;

West Under 14 League: Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne, Tralee, 12pm;

Under 19 Friendly: St Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 6pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Belvedere College, Castletroy, 11am;

St Gerard's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 6pm;

Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Roscrea CS,       Glenstal, 1pm;

Girls Under 18 League Conference A: Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v Skibbereen, Youghal, 12pm;

Girls Under 18 Blitz: Bruff v Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;

Girls Under 16 League Conference A: Bruff v Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;

Carrick-on-Suir v Ballincollig-Bantry Bay, Carrick-on-Suir, 11.30am;

Clonakilty v Fethard, The Vale, 12.30pm;

Conference B: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford, 11.30am;

Shannon v Abbeyfeale, Coonagh, 11.30am;

Girls Under 16 Development League: UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Tralee, tbc, 11.30am;

Waterpark v Skibbereen, Ballinakill, 11.30am;

Girls Under 14 League Conference B: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 10.30am;

Sunday 12th January                                                                            

Munster Junior League Division 1: Bandon v Newcastle West, Bandon;       

Clanwilliam v St. Senan's, Clanwilliam Park, 1pm;          

Clonakilty v Mallow, The Vale, 1pm;     

Kilfeacle v Galbally, Kilfeacle;  

Richmond v Skibbereen, Richmond Park;           

Thomond v Crosshaven, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 6pm;       

Waterpark v Abbeyfeale, Ballinakill;      

Division 2: Castleisland v Cobh Pirates, Castleisland;    

Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;           

Fermoy v Ballincollig, Fermoy;  

Kanturk v St. Mary's, Kanturk; 

Muskerry v Fethard, Ballyanly;  

Thurles v Old Christians, Thurles;          

Tralee v Dungarvan, Tralee;     

Division 3: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, Ballydavid;    

Dunmanway v Scariff, Dunmanway;     

Ennis v Youghal, Ennis;

Killarney v Bantry Bay, Killarney;         

Waterford City v Mitchelstown, Waterford, 2pm;

Munster Senior League Division 1: U.C.C. v Cashel, Mardyke, 1.30pm;       

Division 2: Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park;

Clonmel v Old Crescent, Clonmel, 1.30pm;         

Nenagh Ormond v Sunday's Well, Nenagh;        

South Junior 3 League: Kanturk v Charleville, Kanturk, 12pm;

Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12pm;  

Under 20 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Old Wesley, Temple Hill;         

Womens Division 1 League: Shannon v Thurles, Coonagh, 1pm;

Tralee v Ballincollig, Tralee, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Cork Constitution, Abbeyfeale;

Group 3: Listowel-Tralee v Sunday’s Well, Tralee, 1pm;

Waterpark v Young Munster, Ballinakill, 12,30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Thurles v Garryowen-Thomond, Thurles, 11.30am;

Group 2: Kinsale v Newcastle West-Estuary, Kinsale, 1pm;

Shannon-St. Mary's v Bantry Bay, Coonagh, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 2: Cashel-Fethard v Ennis White, Cashel, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Clonakilty v Muskerry, The Vale, 12pm;

Clonmel v Cork Constitution, Clonmel, 12pm;

Group 2: Midleton v Skibbereen Red, Towns Park, 1pm;

Newcastle West-Estuary v Charleville, Newcastle West, 12pm;

Waterford City v St. Senan's, Waterford, 12.30pm;

Group 3: Bruff v Castleisland, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Sunday's Well v Ennis Red, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;

Group 2: Nenagh Ormond v Clanwilliam, Nenagh, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Listowel-Tralee v Young Munster, Listowel, 12pm;

Group 3: Carrick-on-Suir v Skibbereen White, Carrick-on-Suir, 1pm;

East Under 14 League: Clonmel v Waterpark, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;

East Under 14 Plate: Clanwilliam v Cashel-Fethard, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;

Dungarvan v Kilfeacle, Dungarvan, 11am;

North Under 15 Conference: Newport v St. Senan's, Newport, 11.30am;

Shannon Blacks v Nenagh Ormond, Coonagh, 11.30am;

UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Ballina-Killaloe, tbc, 11.30am;

North Under 14 League: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Blacks, Nenagh, 11.30am;

North Under 13 League Section 1: St. Senan's v Garryowen Blues, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;

Old Crescent v Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff, Rosbrien, 11.30am;

U.L. Bohemian v Shannon Blacks, Annacotty, 11.30am;

Section 2: Thomond v Bruff, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 11.30am;

Young Munster v Garryowen Whites, Derryknockane, 11.30am;

South Under 14 Cup: Crosshaven v Old Christians, Crosshaven, 12.30pm;

South Under 14 Bowl: Dolphin v Muskerry, Irish Independent Park, 11.30am;

Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ard Scoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 11am;

Girls Under 14 Friendly: Clonakilty v Ballincollig, The Vale, 11am;

Tuesday 14th January                                                                                     

South Under 13 League Phase C: Ballincollig v Muskerry, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;

Wednesday 15th January                                                                                

Clayton Hotels Schools Senior Cup: Ard Scoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey, Markets Field, 3pm;

Rockwell v High School CBS, Irish Independent Park, 1pm;

Under 19 Friendly: Newtown School v Good Council New Ross, Newtown;     

Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v St. Andrews, Castletroy;        

Castletroy College v Blackrock College, Castletroy;        

Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Rockwell, Lansdowne;   

C.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Lansdowne;    

Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp.;  

Crescent College Comp. B v Castletroy College B, Crescent Comp.;       

Clongowes v St. Munchin's, Clongowes;

Clongowes B v St. Munchin's B, Clongowes;     

Clongowes C v St. Munchin's C, Clongowes;     

Thursday 16th January                                                                                    

Under 14 Friendly: Villiers School v Mungret CS, Villiers, 2pm;