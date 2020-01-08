Munster make three changes to Heineken Champions Cup squad

MUNSTER have made three changes to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of this Sunday's crucial Round 5 clash with Racing 92 in Paris, 3.15pm Irish time.

Pending IRFU approval, Craig Casey, Academy man Diarmuid Barron and Gavin Coombes will join Munster's 41-man Champions Cup squad.

Exciting young scrum-half Craig Casey comes into Munster's Champions Cup squad in place of New Zealander Alby Mathewson who has left the province.

Garryowen hooker Diarmuid Barron has also been named in Munster's Champions Cup squad in place of Australian Jed Holloway.

The third change to the Munster squad sees Gavin Coombes replacing injured Ireland international Tadhg Beirne.

Scrum-half Casey and back-row forward/lock Coombes both graduated from the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy last summer.

Hooker Barron will become the fourth Greencore Munster Rugby Academy player registered in the 41-man squad, joining out-half Ben Healy, back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan and prop Keynan Knox.

Following the Racing clash, Munster will face Ospreys at Thomond Park in the final Champions Cup Pool game on Sunday, January 19 (1pm).