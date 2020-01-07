Change of Munster championship fixture date confirmed for Limerick's U20 footballers

Limerick's meeting with Tipperary in the Munter U20 football championship has been delayed by a week. The tie will now take place at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday February 19, with a 7pm throw in. The winners of the game will face Kerry, at home, on February 26.

The change was approved following confirmation that the All-Ireland Under 20 Football Semi-Finals will take place on St. Patrick's Day.

The later start will allow more time for Post Primary Schools and Third Level Colleges fixtures to be completed.

See the updated Munster Under 20 Football fixture list at https://munster.gaa.ie/ fixtures/under20/.