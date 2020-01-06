Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Racing 92 Champions Cup tie

The Munster squad have started their preparations for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash away to Racing 92 in Paris (4.15pm local/3.15pm Irish time) as the province’s medical department have issued the following update ahead of the game.

JJ Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell are both rehabbing well from hamstring injuries sustained against Leinster, while Scannell was removed with cramp against Ulster and has returned to training.

Fineen Wycherley failed a HIA in Belfast and will follow RTP protocols, while Andrew Conway, who was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time on Friday night with a neck complaint and will be reviewed as the week continues.

In positive news, Kevin O’Byrne, Rhys Marshall and Darren Sweetnam will all be reintroduced to training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Brian Scott (foot) Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Ciaran Parker (calf)

Meanwhile Tadhg Beirne underwent successful ankle surgery last week and has commenced rehabilitation.