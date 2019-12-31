Munster doctor fined for verbal abuse of Saracens player

AN independent Disciplinary Committee composed of Chairman, Simon Thomas (Wales), Jean-Noël Couraud (France) and Rhian Williams (Wales), convened in London yesterday, Monday, under EPCR’s Disciplinary Rules to hear a misconduct complaint against Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns arising from the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 fixture between Saracens and Munster Rugby.

The independent panel found that, during the match at Allianz Park on Saturday December 14, Dr Kearns verbally abused the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that in doing so, Dr Kearns breached the EPCR Disciplinary Rules.

The independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr Kearns and determined that he serve a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months and pay a fine of €2,000 (due immediately).

Both Dr Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.