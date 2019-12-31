Mixed news on injury front for Munster Rugby ahead of Ulster clash

There was mixed news on the injury front for Munster Rugby ahead of the final Interprovinicial game of the festive season at Kingspan on Friday against Ulster (7.35pm). A number of knocks, picked up in Saturday’s game against Leinster, have added to an increasing list of players who are unavailable for selection.

JJ Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell require scans for respective hamstring injuries, while hooker Kevin O’Byrne required a scan for an ankle injury, and will commence his rehabilitation with the medical team.

More long term, Ireland international Tadhg Beirne, who sustained an ankle injury against Saracens, will undergo surgery later this week and expected to miss the rest of the season.

In some good news, Dave Kilcoyne (quad contusion) and Chris Cloete (forearm contusion) are available for training this week, while Gavin Coombes has completed his return to play protocols following the Connacht game and has resumed training. John Ryan who picked up a calf injury against Saracens, will be introduced to training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Rhys Marshall (knee), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).