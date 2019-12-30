Munster Rugby Weekend Fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Thursday 2nd January
Limerick Charity Cup Final: Old Crescent v Young Munster, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Terenure College v St. Munchin's, Terenure, 11am;
Terenure College B v St. Munchin's B, Terenure, 11am;
Friday 3rd January
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Ballincollig v Youghal, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Newbridge College v Ard Scoil Rís, Newbridge, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Roscrea CS, 4GUL, 1pm;
Newbridge College v Ard Scoil Rís, Newbridge, 11am;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Munster Development XV, Ennis, 12pm;
Saturday 4th January
Bateman Cup Semi-Finals: Lansdowne v City of Armagh, Aviva Stadium;
Sligo v Cork Constitution, Hamilton Park
Senior Friendly: Highfield v Cashel, Woodleigh Park;
Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Irish Independent Park;
Gleeson League Section A: Ardscoil Old Boys v Old Crescent, 4GUL;
Richmond v Shannon, Canal Bank;
St. Senan's v U.L. Bohemian, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Section B: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel;
Fethard v Kilfeacle, Fethard;
Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles;
Junior Friendly: Ballincollig v Kinsale, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Garryowen v Shannon, Dooradoyle;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Cork Constitution v Ennis Red, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Group 2: Highfield v Cobh Pirates, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Midleton, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group 3: Muskerry v Sunday's Well, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Waterpark, Nenagh, 1.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Clonakilty v Thurles, The Vale, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Killorglin v Crosshaven, Killorglin, 12pm;
Group 2: Dungarvan v Castleisland, Dungarvan, 12pm;
Kanturk v Cashel-Fethard, Kanturk, 12pm;
Old Christians v Ennis, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Clonakilty v Cork Constitution, The Vale, 12pm;
Kilrush v Clonmel, Kilrush, 12pm;
Muskerry v Abbeyfeale, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Group 2: Skibbereen Red v Waterford City, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group 3: Castleisland v Kinsale, Castleisland, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Chorca Dhuibhne v Ennis Red, Ballydavid, 12pm;
Dungarvan v Bantry Bay, Dungarvan, 1pm;
Group 2: Clanwilliam v Douglas-Carrigaline-Dolphin, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;
Killarney v Nenagh Ormond, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Ennis White v Bandon, Ennis, 12pm;
Old Christians v Garryowen, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Group 2: Cobh Pirates White v Young Munster, Cobh, 12pm;
Fermoy v Ballincollig, Fermoy, 12pm;
Galbally v Listowel-Tralee, Galbally, 12pm;
Group 3: Mallow v Crosshaven, Mallow, 12pm;
Skibbereen White v Old Crescent-UL Bohemian, Skibbereen, 12pm;
South Under 14 Cup: Bandon v Old Christians, Bandon, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Phase A: Dolphin v Crosshaven, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
Kanturk v Bandon White, Kanturk, 12pm;
Phase B: Fermoy v Sunday's Well, Fermoy, 12pm;
Kinsale v Clonakilty, Kinsale, 12pm;
Phase C: Cobh Pirates v Skibbereen, Cobh, 12pm;
Douglas-Carrigaline v Ballincollig, tbc, 12pm;
Muskerry v Old Christians, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Youghal v Mallow, Youghal, 12pm;
Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v St. Michael's, Corbally, 11.30am;
Belvedere College v Crescent College Comp., Dublin, 12pm;
Campbell College v Rockwell, Belfast, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Belvedere College v Crescent College Comp., Dublin, 12pm;
Campbell College v Rockwell, Belfast, 11am;
Girls Under 18 League Conference A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference A: Bruff v Ballincollig-Bantry Bay, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v Clonakilty, Woodleigh Park, 11.30am;
Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard, 11.30am;
Conference B: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Ballina-Killaloe, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference B: Killarney v Shannon, Killarney, 10.30am;
Tralee v Ennis, Tralee, 10.30am;
Sunday 5th January
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Clonmel v Ennis, Clonmel, 2pm;
Douglas-Carrigaline v Bantry Bay, Wilton, 2pm;
Dunmanway v Bruff, Dunmanway, 2pm;
Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 2pm;
Scariff v Cobh Pirates, Scariff, 2pm;
Sunday's Well v Mitchelstown, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Waterford City v Youghal, Waterford, 2pm;
Munster Junior League Division 1: Clonakilty v Waterpark, The Vale;
Crosshaven v Bandon, Crosshaven;
Mallow v Kilfeacle, Mallow;
Newcastle West v Clanwilliam, Newcastle West;
Skibbereen v Thomond, Skibbereen;
St. Senan's v Abbeyfeale, Jim Slattery Park;
Division 2: Castleisland v Old Christians, Castleisland;
Fethard v Thurles, Fethard;
Muskerry v Tralee, Ballyanly;
Division 3: Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 2pm;
Munster Senior Club League Division 1: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh;
Munster Women's League: Shannon v Thurles, Coonagh, 1pm;
Junior Friendly: Dungarvan v Kanturk, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Fermoy v Charleville, Fermoy;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Bandon, Abbeyfeale, 1pm;
Group 2: Bruff v Killarney, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Young Muster v Listowel-Tralee, Tom Clifford Park, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Garryowen-Thomond v Douglas-Carrigaline, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Group 2: Clonmel v Old Crescent, Clonmel, 12pm;
Fermoy v Kinsale, Fermoy, 12pm;
Newcastle West-Estuary v Shannon-St. Mary's, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Waterford City v Dolphin, Waterford, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Group 2: Midleton v Charleville, Towns Park, 12pm;
St. Senan's v Newcastle West-Estuary, Jim Slattery Park, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Bruff v Cobh Pirates Black, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;
Waterpark v Highfield, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Cashel v Sunday's Well, Cashel, 11am;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Thurles v Youghal, Thurles, 1pm;
Group 3: Killorglin v Carrick-on-Suir, Killorglin, 1pm;
East Under 13 League: Cashel v Waterford City, Cashel, 11am;
Fethard v Clonmel, Fethard, 11am;
North Under 15 Conference: Bruff v Shannon Blacks, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Newport, Nenagh, 11.30am;
St. Senan's v UL Bohemian-St. Mary's, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Blacks, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
North Under 14 Conference: Old Crescent v St. Senan's, Rosbrien, 11.30am;
Shannon Blacks v Ennis Blacks, Coonagh, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Section 2: Ennis Black v Shannon Blues, Ennis, 11.30am;
Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Clongowes, 4GUL, 3pm;
P.B.C. v Clongowes, 4GUL, 1.30pm;
St. Michael's v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 11am;
St. Michael's B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 11am;
Tuesday 7th January
Bowen Shield B Play Off: Newtown School v St. Patricks CC (Shannon), Clonmel, 11.45am;
Wednesday 8th January
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: U.C.C. v Young Munster, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
King Cup: Newtown School v St Patrick's College (Castleisland), Cobh, 12pm;
Scoil Muire & Ide v St. Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Newcastle West, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Ballincollig v Thurles, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Kilkenny College, Crescent Comp.;
Under 16 Friendly: Rockwell v Terenure College, Rockwell;
Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
Rockwell v Terenure College, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Terenure College B, Rockwell;
Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v P.B.C., Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v P.B.C. B, Castletroy;
Rockwell v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Crescent College Comp. B, Rockwell;
Roscrea CS v Ard Scoil Rís, Roscrea;
Thursday 9th January
Mungret Cup: Colaiste Choilm v Villiers School, tbc, 12pm;
High School CBS v Midleton CBS, Clonmel, 12.30pm;
Mungret Shield: Colaiste Choilm v Villiers School, tbc, 12pm;
High School CBS v Midleton CBS, Clonmel, 12.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Lansdowne, 6.45pm;
