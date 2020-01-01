Weekly Limerick athletics notes

Hosted by The Country Club there was a large turnout and perfect conditions for this long running and popular Caherdavin 10K festive event. Well done to all involved on a successful staging.

An Brú’s Niall Shanahan rounded off an outstanding year with victory in 31:44. He was followed in 2nd by Bernard O’Hanlon (Leevale) in 35:00. Tom Shanahan of Limerick A.C completed the podium, coming 3rd in 35:49. Joe O’Connor (An Ríocht) was 4th in 35:55. Dermot Power (Dooneen) was 5th and also first M40. Martin Phillips (Limerick AC) was best M50 in 40:23.

Dooneen’s Shona Keane also concluded a good year taking the women’s title in 38:33. Teammate Shona O’Flynn was 2nd in 41:35. Olive Gleeson from Galway City Harriers was 3rd in 42:35. Karen Raine (Dooneen) was 4th and first F40 in 44:55. 5th was Elizabeth Jackobson (unattached) in 45:42. Sharon Goldsmith of the Country Club AC was first F50 in 51:28.

Shandrum 5K

A sizeable Limerick contingent made the short journey to North Cork for this popular holiday event. In a tight contest it was won by Paul Fitzgerald of Limerick A.C in 16:55 from Robert Troy (Shandrum A.C.) 2nd in 16:58. Liam Lynch (Limerick AC) was 8th in 18:28 with P. J. Carey (Kilmallock) 10th man in 19:18. George O’Sullivan (West Limerick) finished in 20:10 with Nuala Collins (Kilmallock) 2nd F40 in 23:43.

Moreabbey Milers Mile Dash

Hosted by Moreabbey Milers in Galbally the event was won by Evan Fitzgerald of Clonmel in 4:45,narrowly ahead of Rory Sexton (Ennis Track), 2nd in 4:47. Andrew Hobbs (Leevale) was 3rd with Ben Coughlan 4th for the hosts in 4:55. Sean Quirke (Bilboa) was 8th in 5:05 with Patrick Lynch (An Brú) 11th man in 5:36.

Annette Quaid of Leevale was the women’s winner in 5:05. Dymphna Ryan representing Dundrum was 2nd in 5:25 with An Brú’s Kate Bobka, taking 3rd in 5:51. Clubmate Aisling Ahern finished in 6:18. ‘BPM’ (Ben Cummins, Patrick Hollan, Marie O’Shea) took the team title for the hosts Moreabbey Milers.

Awards

Dooneen’s Kevin O’Grady will receive a Munster Star Award in recognition of his excellent performances at Juvenile Cross-Country. Clubmate Tim Ryan was named as a winner in Track and Field Masters Category.

Fixtures

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10k run/5 Mile walk takes place in Caherconlish on Sunday 19th January at 12:30. This is the 7th edition, held in memory of Tom Walsh from Caherline, winner of 36 Limerick Championships and over 200 races.

It’s chip timed with a downhill finish and pacers for 40,45,50,55 and 60 minutes. Entry for the 10k is E15 and the 5 mile walk just E5. www.caherconlishafc.com or on the day.

Milford Hospice 10k,Sunday 3rd February, 11am, UL Plaza 11am.

For more see #LLSport