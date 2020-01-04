Limerick meet Clare to decide who reaches Munster Hurling League final against Cork

LIMERICK and Clare hurlers meet in what is effectively a semi final in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League this Sunday.

The Shannonside rivals meet in Sixmilebridge this Sunday January 5 at 2pm.

A win or a draw for Limerick will secure a Sunday January 12 final against Cork – a sixth fifth final appearance in six years.

Limerick have won this title in 2015 and 2018 and also reached finals in 2016 and 2017.

Limerick beat Tipperary in round one pre-Christmas when debuts were given to Darren O’Connell, Brian Ryan, Brian O’Grady and Mark Quinlan.

Other newcomers that can feature against Clare are Patrickswell duo Jason Gillane and Josh Considine and Na Piarsaigh’s Jerome Boylan.

“Clare next and they have a new management team in place and I am sure there will be plenty of energy from that. We will have a look at where they are at and it will be another good opportunity for us to test ourselves against that,” said Limerick hurling manager John Kiely.

“We look forward to the next day out on January 5 and we go again and try and build again and try improve again and try be a better team on January 5 than we were on December 20,” said Kiely, referencing the win over Tipperary.

If Limerick's Munster League campaign comes to an end in Sixmilebridge, attentions will turn to the start of the Allianz Hurling League where a trip to Thurles to play Tipperary awaits on Saturday January 25.