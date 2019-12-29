Basketball Ireland Men's Division One Round Up

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig finish 2019 still unbeaten at the top of the Men’s Division One table thanks to a 64-85 point win over Portlaoise Panthers in Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon. Andre Nation and Ciaran O’Sullivan led the charge for the visitors as they drove into a big 14-31 point lead at the end of the first quarter, and continued to dominate at the half, leading 24-47. Good displays from Mantas Vilimas and Sean Condon of Portlaoise just wasn’t enough in the face of a clinical Ballincollig side, who head into 2020 with a perfect 13-0 record.

Limerick Sports Eagles earned a convincing 67-101 point away win over Waterford Vikings, with Reece Dupler and Diarmuid O’Shea leading the charge with a combined 43 points. Craig O’Neill put on a strong display for the Vikings, but a huge defensive performance and clinical offensive execution saw Eagles run out comfortable winners in the end.

EJ Sligo All-Stars pushed second-placed Fr Mathews all the way on Saturday evening, but lost out by six points in the end, 70-76. Sligo edged the opening half, leading by five at the break, 42-37, thanks to scoring from Alvaro Romo and Carson Long. Fr Mathews dug deep though and big scores from Jarvis Pugh and Luke O'Mahony pushed them back in front in the fourth quarter. Sligo tried their best to rally back but Mathews had the momentum, and converted their free throws down the stretch to help them home to victory.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney ran out winners over IT Carlow Basketball on Saturday afternoon, with Toby Christensen and Brian O’Neill shining for the Kerry side, as they saw home a 70-111 point away win. Kevin Donohoe put on a good showing for IT Carlow Basketball, but St Paul's offensive performance kept them in the lead throughout and they won out well in the end.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 70-111 Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Kevin Donohoe 23, James Butler 17, Sean Broderick 11

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney: Toby Christensen 27, Brian O Neill 26, Mark Greene 14, Carlton Cuff 14

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 40-49 Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney

Waterford Vikings 67-101 Limerick Sport Eagles

Top scorers Waterford Vikings: Craig O Neill 21, Daniel Sheehan 13, Cian O Rourke 7

Top scorers Limerick Sport Eagles: Reece Dupler 23, Diarmuid O Shea 20, Mohamed Mohmoud 16

Half time score: Waterford Vikings 24-67 Limerick Sport Eagles

EJ Sligo All-Stars 70-76 Fr Mathews

Top scorers EJ Sligo All-Stars: Alvaro Romo 18, Carson Long 16, Jesus San Martin 12

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Jarvis Pugh 20, Luke O Mahony 19, Owen Connolly 15

Half time score: EJ Sligo All-Stars 42-37 Fr Mathews

Portlaoise Panthers 64-85 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Mantas Vilimas 18, Sean Condon 15, Gary Morrissey 12

Top scorers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: Andre Nation 23, Ciaran O Sullivan 18, Dylan Corkery 17

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 24-47 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: January 4-5th, 2020



Saturday 4th January 2020

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Moycullen, St Vincents SS-Glasnevin, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Coughlan CandS Neptune, UCD, 19:00;

Garveys Tralee Warriors v DBS Eanna, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, Calsanctius College, 20:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Maree v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v DCU Mercy, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, IWA Clontarf, 19:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University v IT Carlow Basketball, UUJ, 15:00;

Limerick Sports Eagles v McGowans Tolka Rovers, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Vikings, St Marys Sports Hall, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, St Pauls Killarney, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v LYIT Donegal, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity, 16:00;

NUIG Mystics v Fabplus North West, Ballinfoile CC, 16:30;

UL Huskies v Tipperary Knights, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Team Tom McCarthys St Marys, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;



Sunday 5th January 2020

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 14:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University v Griffith College Templeogue, UUJ, 15:00;

Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets, ALSAA-Dublin, 15:00;