WATCH: Attendance figures up again at thrilling Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE increased attendances at the 2019 Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival continued today, December 27, at Greenmount Park.

Hot on the heels of more than 14,000 patrons flocking to Greenmount Park on St Stephen's Day - traditionally the best-attended of the four days - an impressive 11,329 racegoers came through the turnstiles at the Patrickswell venue on day two of the meeting.

The December 27 attendance figure was up by about 100 on the same day in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the betting front, on-course bookmakers reported a turnover of €190,606 on Day 2, with the Tote reporting a turnover of €150,679.

On the racecourse, Fury Road, ridden by Davy Russell, survived a last hurdle scare to win the day's big race, the Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Novice Hurdle at Greenmount Park.

Despite making the mistake at the final flight, 1/1 shot Fury Road, trained by Gordon Elliott for Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud, held off the challenge of runner-up Well Set Up to score by a length at the line.

Packed to the rafters @LimerickRaces for day 2 of the @MrBinman Christmas Festival #EveryRacingMoment pic.twitter.com/TrkEOl5Zb4 — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) December 27, 2019

Winning jockey Russell was completing a big double at Limerick on the day as he won the opening Keith Lynch Memorial Miaden Hurdle aboard another Gigginstown House runner, Argumental, this time trained by Joseph O'Brien.

The feature race goes to the Gordon Elliott team, as Fury Road makes it three from three over hurdles and wins the Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle pic.twitter.com/or9HAv0Fq5 — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) December 27, 2019

The feature race on tomorrow. December 28, is the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, a Grade B race of €50,000. The first race on the card is due off at 12.30pm, with gates opening at 10.30am.

Cappacurry Zak loves it at Limerick!

He wins the Goggin Buckley Veterans Handicap Chase under Ryan Treacy pic.twitter.com/OSfmn0JlRK — Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) December 27, 2019

The third day of the Festival also sees the staging of the very popular Sunways Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition, a firm favourite on the social calendar, with some very good prizes up for grabs.