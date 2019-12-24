Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics Notes

Fixtures by and large took a sabbatical last weekend with the Christmas and New year’s events in waiting. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) travelled to Athlone and finished 3rd in the A.I.T. Baseline event 60m in 7.87.

Well done to the Limerick A.C members who ran the 35 Bridges of Limerick and have so far raised E1,700 in aid of Milford Hospice. They included Martin Doody, Niall O’Conaill, Paul Fitzgerald, Dave Hanlon, Aaron Gallagher, Mark Guerin, Mike Neville, Mike Lynch and Liam Lynch.

Parkrun

Sam McCoy (19:51) and Shona Ní Fhloinn (19:57) were first finishers at UL with Joe O’Brien (17:36)and Mairéad Clancy (23:07) best at Mungret. Patrick Hough (22:27) and Carmel Mac Domhnaill (26:37) were first at Newcastlewest while Darragh Whelan (7:50) and Cara Power (9:00) were best Juniors at Shelbourne .

Strength and Conditioning

Mike Carmody will commence a new block of Strength and Conditioning Classes (geared towards runners) on 8th January in Monaleen, 7-8pm (Beginner-Intermediate) and 8-9 (Intermediate-Advanced).

Fixtures

St. Stephen’s Day 10k,hosted by the Country Club AC, 11am,Caherdavin Community Centre, E10 on line or E15 on the day.

Moreabbey Milers 1 mile Challenge, with a new 3 person team competition (minimum 1 female) Galbally, 3pm Saturday December 28.

Country Club New Year’s Day 5 Mile ,E15 entry fee on the day. This event is one of the longest running in Limerick, with a history of more than 45 years. This year’s chosen charity is the Neonatal Unit at the UHL Maternity Hospital, 2pm from the Country Club.

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10k run/5 Mile walk takes place in Caherconlish on Sunday 19th January at 12:30. This is the 7th edition, held in memory of Tom Walsh from Caherline, who was one of Limericks greatest runners. It’s an Athletics Ireland chip timed event with a downhill finish and pacers for 40,45,50,55 and 60 minutes.

The price for entry to the 10k is 15 euro and the 5 mile walk costs just 5 euro on caherconlishafc.com or on the day.

Milford Hospice 10k,Sunday 3rd February, 11am, UL Plaza 11am