Final racing meeting of 2019 in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE racing calendar comes to a close in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday, December 28.

Limerick’s normal weekly schedule of two nights of racing then returns on Thursday January 2 and Saturday January 4. There is one remaining final in 2019 – The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust ON3 525.

There was three night’s of racing in the past week.

The highlight was the final of the Donal Scanlon Memorial A5 525. Victory went to Noel Hehir of Ennis with Boherna King. The winner’s time was 28.70. Two and a half lengths back in second was Hazelhill Wonder for Noel Sexton. In third was Rachels Kid for PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths.

The Saturday night card opened with an A3 525 – won in 28.67 and by seven and a half lengths by Pace Yourself for Katie Crowley. Second was Carrigmore Dizzy for Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon.

The Shanakyle syndicate won with Shanakyle Rio in an A8 525. The winner was two lengths clear in 29.60. Second was Luttrell for the Luttrell syndicate.

There was an A4 525 win for Megan Flanagan with Trembling Juliet. The winner was a length clear in a time of 29.10. Second was Myles Cummins for Miles Girl.

Cormac Davern had a win in a sprint win with Mohane Vicky. The winning time for the S1/S2 350 was 18.94. Four lengths back in second was Rockalong Kosmos for Michael and Donncha McNamara.

There was an A6 525 win for John Ryan. His Chic Express was a one length winner in a time of 29.29. Second was Joe O’Connor with Millmount Tiger.

The race-cards on Thursday, Friday and Saturday contained a number of semi finals.

Aside from that there were local winners aplenty.

On Friday, there was an A4 525 winner for Toms Legacy. The winning time was 29.26 for the Tom Lynch owned winner. Four and a quarter lengths back in second was Timaru Cha for Phil and Fionnuala Moloney.

On Thursday there was an A2 525 win for Glin’s John Costello with Steady Eddie. The winning time was 29.05 with two and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Inislosky Jethro for Mary Crotty of O’Briens Bridge.

Cratloe’s Harry and Maurice Galvin won an A6 525 with Upland Warrior. The winner’s time was 29.77. Three and a quarters length back in second was Clontemple Abu for Patrick Forde of Ballingarry.