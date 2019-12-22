Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics Round Up

National Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross-Country

Weather and ground conditions were relatively benign as Dunboyne AC hosted the national championships. A number Limerick athletes had qualified and all acquitted themselves very well. The highest placed was Kevin O’Grady of Dooneen who finished 11th in the U19 Boys. This secured a podium spot and also helped Munster to 154 points and the Bronze medal. Emeralds Rachel Hosey was 25th in the Girls U19 event.

Maria Campbell was 19th from a field of 101 in the girls U17. Her scoring helped Munster to 72 points, third place and Bronze medals. Also running very well in this age category were Dooneen club mates Sarah Hosey (29th) Sarah Butler and Sarah Dillon. Mai McKenna represented Dooneen well at U13. Limerick was not represented at Novice.

Newmarket Christmas Classic 5k

Hosted by Duhallow AC in North Cork this popular and fast event attracted a large number of Limerick athletes across the border.

The best placed of those was An Brú’s Niall Shanahan who was a close third in 14:33. Colm Turner (Limerick AC) was 8th in 15:17. Fomer UL student Michelle Finn broke her own course record by 44 seconds to take the women’s title in 15:49 . An Brú’s Kate Bobka set a new pb of 20:49.

Also running well were the West Limerick contingent of Mike Sheehy (17:15) Ian Kelly (17:31) , Mike (21:06) and Carmel Mac Domhnaill (24:46). John Paul McCarthy (17:58), Donie Dwane (18:37) and Ed Hannon (20:34) represented Kilmallock with Henry Downes running (19:34) for Dooneen. Of the 335 finishers 115 broke 20 minutes.

Parkrun

Thomas McCarthy (19:04) and Karen Raine (21:58) were first finishers at UL with David O’Shea (19:46) and Louise Matthews (23:12) best at Mungret. Andrew McNamara (22:27) and Mary Liston (29:20) were first at Newcastlewest while Odran McGuinness (8:21) and Millie O’Sullivan (10:50) were best Juniors at Shelbourne .

Awards

Mike Purtill, in recognition of his overall contribution in 2019, was named Dooneen ‘Club-person the year’.

Strength and Conditioning

Mike Carmody will commence a new block of Strength and Conditioning Classes (geared towards runners) on 8th January in Monaleen, 7-8pm (Beginner-Intermediate) and 8-9 (Intermediate-Advanced).

Fixtures

St. Stephen’s Day 10k,hosted by the Country Club AC, 11am, Caherdavin Community Centre

Moreabbey Milers 1 mile Challenge, with a new 3 person team competition (minimum 1 female) Galbally, 3pm Saturday 28th December

Country Club New Year’s Day 5 Mile, 2pm,from the Country Club

Tom Walsh Memorial, 5k/10k Caherconlish 12.30pm, Sunday 19th January

Milford Hospice 10k,Sunday 3rd February, 11am, UL Plaza 11am

