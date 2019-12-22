Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

ADARE MANOR

LADIES: The results of the ladies competition from last week are as follows, Monday seniors 9 hole competition on Monday, December 9: 1st Judy Minihan 13pts; 2nd Martha Walsh 10pts. Ladies 8 hole comp on Thursday, December 12: 1st Antoinette Meghan 17 pts and 2nd Nora O'Brien 13pts.

Ballykisteen

LADIES: Fixtures: The Winter League will continue to run over January and February. Format is 12 Hole Par 3, Stroke.

The Hamper competitions is ongoing through December and January. Format is 12 Hole stableford. BRS timesheet.

Due to continuous bad weather and course closure, not much golf has been played. Hopefully this will change in the New Year.

Lady Captain and committee would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas, especially the very helpful sports reporters who have been so obliging with the Club Weekly Notes.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures:

Captain & Lady Captains Drive-In Shotgun, Sunday, December 29, Old Course and Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions: Fixtures:

Captain & Lady Captains Drive in Shotgun, Sunday, December 29; Old Course and Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday, December 19, Senior Men’s Competition, Old Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday, December 20; Senior Ladies Competition, Old Course.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: 12 hole fourball: Winners; Eoin O'Brien & Mike O'Brien 33pts.

Ladies: Congratulations to Gillian Stack who has been appointed to ILGU Munster district council.

season's greetings: We, at Ballyneety Golf Club, wish all our members happy Christmas & prosperous New Year.

Charleville

SENIORS GOLF: 32 of our senior golfers braved atrocious conditions

for Presentation Day at Charleville Golf Club on Wednesday and the winning team had an amazing

Score of 76pts with long hitting Vincent Egan recording an eagle at the 3rd Hole for 5points.

Before the presentation of prizes newly elected Club Captain Gay McEvoy thanked Noel O'Mahony

John P Collins, Donal McSweeney Tom Clarson and Tony Come Molly for their wonderful contribution to the running of the competitions throughout the year, with special praise for Tom Clarson who was stepping down after 12 years. An enjoyable social evening followed and the presentation of prizes. Results:

1. John P Collins, Tom Collins, Vincent Egan. Kevin Cagney 76pts;

2. John O'Brien, Noel O'Mahony,

John O'Keeffe, Patsy Morrissey 70 pts CB; 3. Nelius Madigan, Tim Denehy, Danny Deady, Mossy Fitzgibbon.

12-HOLE FOURBALL: Sunday, December 15: 12 Hole Fourball Draw: 1st John O’Keeffe (12) John Chawke (16) 36pts.

Fixtures: Sunday, December 22:

Check Timesheet for competition

Pierce Purcell Night: A fine attendance at the clubhouse on Saturday night last paid tribute and acknowledged the magnificent achievements of our

Pierce Purcell Shield Team in winning the 2019 Munster and All-Ireland Trophies. Club Captain Ollie Keneally outlined the winning matches of the team and thanked all our loyal members who had travelled all over the country and particularly in Westport for the semi-final and final. Team manager Anthony Fitzgerald thanked all the panel for their many practice get togethers and each and every one of their skillful and fighting performances. Club President Barra O'Dwyer then presented the All-Ireland Medals to the following victorious Panel; John O'Keeffe, Trevor Barry, Jon P Collins, Eoin Coughlan, Danny Deady, David Deady, Ciaran Herlihy, Ollie Keneally, Eamon Leahy, Denis Malloy, Ger Mullane, Paddy O'Kelly. Michael Thompson, Stephen Twomey, Geoff Watson. Selectors Anthony Fitzgerald, John O'Keeffe, Barra O'Dwyer, Gay McEvoy, Jim Crowley. An enjoyable social evening followed.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Competition results weekend ending December 15.

Gents Winter Wine 18 Holes Singles Stableford: 1st: David Murphy 34pts; 2nd Robert Healy 33pts.

OPEN SERIES: Our Flogas Open Series will take place Sunday, December 22. Call the golf shop on 061368444 to reserve a tee time.

Newcastle West

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, December 16: At the Christmas dinner, presentations were made to the following: Seniors, Matchplay Champion, Maurice Windle; Golfer of the year, Ben Mullane. At the AGM, Ben Mullane was inaugurated as senior captain for 2020. The seniors now take a break for Christmas.

Fixtures: Monday, January 6-9: Hole Scramble (draw at 9.45, last draw 10.15).

TIPPERARY

Parent AGM: Our Parent AGM took place on this Tuesday, December 17 at 8 pm.

Santa's Visit: The Big Man came up trumps for us again this year, making time in his busy schedule to spend some time at TGC. Thanks Santa!

Winter League: Lucky Team 13 have leapfrogged everyone and now sit top of the tree with 164 pts.

New Member Offer €450: A perfect gift this Christmas for any aspiring golfers might be membership with us until 2021. Contact us on 062 51119 or tipperarygolfclub@eircom.net.

Upcoming Fixtures: December 21-22, Weekend Sweep.

WEEKEND SWEEP: Saturday, Sunday December 14-15, Weekend Sweep: Cat 1: James O'Brien (8) 23 pts. Cat 2: Joe O Dwyer (13) 26 pts. Cat 3: Paul Creamer (18) 24pts.

Cards: 45: Tommy Flynn & Tim Walsh. Poker: Sean Cummins & James Ryan shared. Texas: Joe O'Dwyer.

Lotto: 18, 20, 23 & 27, Jackpot not won. Next Week €7,600. Lucky Dips: Louise Ryan (c/o Margaret Creamer), Michael O'Brien (Bansha), Eamon Mullane, Liam Armshaw, Catherine Power. Promoter: Berry Meskell.

LADIES: Christmas party and presentation of all outstanding prizes was held on Wednesday December 18 in clubhouse. Santa made his annual visit to Tipperary golf club on Sunday and was given a very warm welcome by Mrs Claus, elves and all the excited children who were full of excitement when Santa arrived with all their presents.