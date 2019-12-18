Opinion: Community will decide if there is an appetite for senior soccer - Donn O'Sullivan

The news last week that the company behind Limerick FC went into liquidation and the end was nigh for the football club came as no surprise. Attempts to save Limerick FC, as we knew it, were unsuccessful and the club went to the wall.

There was much anger on Shannonside last week and rightly so. Limerick FC holds a special place in people's hearts and the wrong doings of successive owners, over the years, has eroded much of the goodwill attached to what was once a strong brand.

Limerick FC is no more, as we know, but a new football club could emerge in the City. It will be up to the community at large as to whether that is a viable option or not.Loyal fans will want a club.Players will want to play for a club too.

However the ill-will towards senior soccer in Limerick, particularly from businesses left with debts, will be the tougher nut to crack. A League of Ireland club, with debts of over 400,000 has surely 'pissed' people off no end.

Can those bridges be mended, even if the people knocking on doors for funding have changed. ‘Senior soccer’ is the brand that is tarnished at present. It is not an irreversible mission, but it won't be the fans, the players or councillors that will support a new look Limerick FC in the city, it will be the wider community.

Can Limerick FC, or whatever they want to be called, spring from the ruins of what has gone before? Yes, of course. It has in the past. Can a new look club flourish in a city that adores its sporting heroes? Of course it can?

All it will take is trust and time. Something senior soccer only has one of, at the moment.