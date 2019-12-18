Betting: Nathan Aspinall has class to hit bullseye at ‘Ally Pally’

THE PDC William Hill World Darts Championship continues until New Year’s Day and the event held at London’s Alexandra Palace has become a key feature of Christmas viewing for sports fans.

Darts' biggest event sees 96 players competing across 28 sessions of action from December 13-January 1 for The Sid Waddell Trophy and stg£2.5million in prize money.

The tournament’s popularity is heightened by Sky Sports’ comprehensive coverage during the festive period.

The winner of the tournament will pocket stg£500,000, while the runner-up receives stg£200,000.

A stg£100,000 bonus is on offer for any player who hits two nine-dart finishes in the tournament.

There is plenty of Irish interest in the tournament with no fewer than eight players from the island stepping up to the oche.

Unsurprisingly, Dutch maestro Michael van Gerwen is the bookies’ favourite to land the title at odds of 11/10, followed by Welshman Gerwyn Price at 9/2 and Peter Wright at 12/1.

However, at odds of 25/1 this week, Nathan Aspinall, who is in second round action on Friday evening, is a sporting each way option to land the title.

