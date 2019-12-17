Irish women's hockey name squad for South African trip

Ireland Women's hockey head coach Sean Dancer has selected the squad which will be travelling to South Africa in January, which includes Limerick's Olympic qualification star Roisin Upton. The squad leaves on January 16 before playing matches against Germany and South Africa during the trip (exact match dates are yet to be confirmed)

The trip will provide the squad with good experience of competing in warmer climates as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics later in the year.

1 Ayeisha McFerran GK, 2 Emma Buckley GK, 3 Roisin Upton Def, 4 Nikki Evans Str, 5 Kathryn Mullan (Captain) MF / Str, 6 Shirley McCay Def, 7 Elena Tice Def, 8 Emily Beatty Str, 9 Beth Barr Def / MF, 10 Serena Barr Def, 11 Chloe Watkins MF, 12 Lizzie Colvin MF, 13 Hannah Matthews Def, 14 Sarah Hawkshaw MF / Str, 15 Anna O’Flanagan (Vice Captain) Str, 16 Deirdre Duke Str, 17 Ellen Curran MF, 18 Elizabeth Murphy GK, 19 Hannah McLoughlin Def, 20 Sarah Torrans Str