Revealed: Cost of Limerick's All-Ireland hurling celebration holiday in Mexico

THE Limerick GAA financial records for 2019 have revealed that the cost of the celebration holiday for the 2018 All-Ireland SHC winners was over €500,000.

On December 27 last the Limerick senior hurlers and backroom team jetted out to Cancun in Mexico for a two week holiday and now the County Board accounts show that there was a cost of over €200,000 after the varying fund-raising ventures last Winter.

“The cost of the holiday worked out at approximately €560,000 and our fund-raising was €350,000 - leaving us with a net loss of €211,315,” revealed Limerick GAA treasurer Liam Bourke during his 23-minute financial report to Monday’s night’s Annual Convention in the Woodlands House Hotel.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their huge support to us last year,” said the treasurer in referencing the €350,000 fund-raised for the team holiday.

On top of the €211,315 holiday cost, there was also an increase of just over €200,000 in the cost of preparing Limerick GAA’s inter-county teams in 2019.

The financial statement showed that the expenses of county teams for 2019 was €1,484,419, which is up from €1,283,402 in 2018.

Despite all that, Limerick GAA treasurer Liam Bourke reported a profit for the year of €162,775.

“We have an increase of approximately €200,000 in respect of our team expenses. The first comment I want to make is that the increase is approximately 14% and the second thing is that the increase is across the board in all areas - what I mean is that we carried an extra six players in both the hurling and football squads up to the end of the National Leagues, our catering costs are up, accommodation costs are up, dietitian costs are up; we have increases everywhere,” explained Bourke.

”Simply because we have endeavoured in the last 12-months or two years to provide the best available facilities to our teams to achieve success. We achieved that in 2018 in terms of our primary goal of winning an All-Ireland.”

The treasurer added: “I would like to say to delegates that we will endeavour to continue to spend as best we can to achieve success. We probably have a team which is a team of our generation, and I speak of our senior hurlers, and we will leave no stone unturned in achieving success again next year”.

“Over the next week or two myself and the secretary will be putting together the budgets for the coming year. As I see it, the income in those accounts is not sustainable and I am budgeting for a fall in our turnover of €225,000 - luckily we have on the other side the cost factor on the holiday which we won’t have in the coming year. But with the continuing pressure on expenditure and particularly in relation to our county teams it is vital that our fund-raising drive will have to increase and I am looking at somewhere between €50,000 and €75,000 to ensure we come back in with something close to €200,000 surplus next year.”

Limerick’s income for the year was €2,988,371, while the total expenditure was €2,825,596.