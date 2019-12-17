Limerick's Eoin Corby leads the way as eight Irish records fall in the pool

Eight further records fell on the final day of Swim Ireland’s Irish Short Course Swimming Championships in Dublin last weekend bringing to a close an outstanding two weeks for Irish swimmers where 55 records were broken.

In the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final it was a clean sweep for National Centre Limerick swimmers with Eoin Corby leading the charge in yet another Irish Junior Record, his fourth of the week and seventh in a fortnight.

Corby lowered his own time of 2:09.02 from last week’s European Championships to 2:08.04 for gold ahead of Liam Doyle (2:10.52) and Uiseann Cooke (2:14.71).

National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne had the stand-out swim of the day as she crashed through Rio 2016 Olympian Limerick's Fiona Doyle’s 200m Breaststroke Irish Record. Coyne took almost a second off Doyle’s 2015 time of 2:23.64 touching in 2:22.77 for the gold.

In the morning’s club relays three new Irish Records were set with the women from Aer Lingus breaking Ards’ 2017 record of 1:55.01 in 1:53.99. In the Men’s event gold medallists Bangor broke their own record of 1:38.75 in 1:38.34 while silver medallists Limerick, also broke their own junior record (1:45.11) in 1:43.80.

In the Relay Exhibition swims, all four national teams went under the previous Irish bests. The senior women dipped under the 4-minute mark combining for 3:59.95, knocking over 15 seconds off the 1992 record of 4:15.90 while the juniors blitzed the previous best of 4:25.58 in 4:12.38. In the Men’s event, the seniors broke a 2018 record of 3:27.23 in 3:26.60 while the juniors annihilated the previous standard of 3:56.15 in 3:37.10.

Danielle Hill collected her fifth national title of the week in the Women’s 50m Backstroke Final with a time of 26.90, the Larne swimmer has had an incredible two weeks breaking seven Irish Records. In the Men’s final Ards’ Paddy Johnston topped the podium in 24.77.

In the distance Freestyle Finals, Amelia Kane and Daniel Wiffen added 1500m Gold to 800m Gold from earlier in the week. Kane dipped below 17 minutes for the first time in 16:59.29 while Wiffen clocked 15:12.59.

The final individual event of the championships saw Kilkenny’s Naomi Trait and National Centre Dublin’s Robbie Powell collect gold in the 200m Freestyle. Trait touched in 2:00.25 while Powell stopped the clock on 1:45.39.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, "The four days in Dublin bring to an end a very exciting and productive fortnight for Irish swimming. We thought that we had achieved something special when we returned from the European Championships last week with 2 medals and 20 new Irish records but to break another 35 this week to make it 55 in total is quite exceptional, particularly when we are re-breaking several of those records that are only a few days old. There has been a buzz in and around the NAC this week; more clubs and coaches are progressing their athletes than we would have seen before and there is a rising depth amongst our ranks in most events. There has been some great work done by Irish swimming this month and we look forward to Olympic year and how this confidence because of our progress can transfer from January onwards".

Swim Ireland commence the Olympic year with athletes racing in Geneva and Antwerp in January before a final preparation event at the McCullagh International meet in Bangor in February which will match the Tokyo 2020 format (evening heats, morning finals). The Olympic & Paralympic Trials take place in Dublin from 1st - 5th April and this is the sole event from which athletes can qualify to the Olympic Team in individual events. The LEN European Championships in Budapest in May provides Ireland with a final competition from which they can qualify Olympic relays before the Olympic Games themselves take place in Tokyo in July.