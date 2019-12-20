Paddy Donovan targets World Title shot ahead of third professional bout

Paddy Donovan, the former OLL St Saviours fighter admitted to Irish Boxing.com that he is enjoying his time as a pro fighter ahead of his third professional fight, tonight, in the UK.

"It’s going brilliantly I’ve had two fights one stoppage and one that went the distance where I got a good six rounds under my belt and I’m always improving and enjoying every moment.”

This evening, Donovan fights Nicaraguan Oscar Amador in Bolton. The challenge facing Donovan is a difficult one to judge. Amador has a record of 10-20-0 from this 30 fights. Not the most daunting of records, but he is very much the experienced boxer in the squared circle this evening.

The ‘Real Deal’ also told the famous boxing site that he has his eyes on the big prize. “I would like to have a crack at a world title by 23,24 maybe. I’m 20 now so a couple of years down the line If I’m getting better and my opponents are getting better then it could be time very soon.”

Donovan stopped Arturo Lopez in the first round back on October 11, before defeating Danny Lopez in Glasgow.

‘The Real Deal’ has confirmed a fight for St Patrick’s Day in New York on the undercard of Michael Conlan.