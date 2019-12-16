WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor wins in World Darts Championship first round

Limerick's William O'Connor completed a 3-0 win over Finland's Marko Kantele at the famous Ally Pally in London this evening. 

O'Connor flew out of the blocks take the first two legs of the match. However Marko Kantele responded well and level the first set at 2-2. O'Connor, visibly frustrated with his opening dart, managed to seal out the first set, racking up his second 180 of the tie on the way.

The 'Magpie' went into a 2-0 set lead minutes later with some better darts and two more maximums. However O'Connor just couldn't seem to find much consistency, allowing Kantele one dart at double 10 to level the set at 2-2 in legs. Luckily for the Cappamore man, Kantele missed allowed O'Connor to hit double tops to clinch the second set. 

The third set saw O'Connor claim a 3-1 leg victory, but again the Limerick man cut a frustrated figure on the screen as his opponent missed three darts at double top to win the fourth leg.

O'Connor will have to improve (88 three dart average) for his next round tie against Gerwyn Price. That tie takes place on Thursday evening, the fourth of four matches which starts at 7pm.