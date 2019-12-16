WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor wins in World Darts Championship first round

Limerick's William O'Connor completed a 3-0 win over Finland's Marko Kantele at the famous Ally Pally in London this evening.

O'Connor flew out of the blocks take the first two legs of the match. However Marko Kantele responded well and level the first set at 2-2. O'Connor, visibly frustrated with his opening dart, managed to seal out the first set, racking up his second 180 of the tie on the way.

Is the whitewash on?



O'Connor enters a 2-0 set lead over Kantele but neither player are at their best... pic.twitter.com/Y8XVjZUxzr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2019

The 'Magpie' went into a 2-0 set lead minutes later with some better darts and two more maximums. However O'Connor just couldn't seem to find much consistency, allowing Kantele one dart at double 10 to level the set at 2-2 in legs. Luckily for the Cappamore man, Kantele missed allowed O'Connor to hit double tops to clinch the second set.

The third set saw O'Connor claim a 3-1 leg victory, but again the Limerick man cut a frustrated figure on the screen as his opponent missed three darts at double top to win the fourth leg.

WILLIE WINS IT!



William O'Connor defeats Finland's Marko Kantele in straight sets to set up a second round clash with Gerwyn Price...



UP NEXT Vincent van der Voort v Keane Barry pic.twitter.com/yWxFZY5b9G — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2019

O'Connor will have to improve (88 three dart average) for his next round tie against Gerwyn Price. That tie takes place on Thursday evening, the fourth of four matches which starts at 7pm.