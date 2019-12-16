Munster Rugby issue injury update following Saracens defeat

Following on from Saturday’s game against Saracens at Allianz Park it has been confirmed that Captain Peter O’Mahony, who was ruled out during the warm-up, sustained a low grade adductor injury. Tadhg Beirne, who sustained an ankle fracture in the opening ten minutes, now requires surgery with speculation suggesting he could could miss the rest of the season.

Prop John Ryan left the field of play after 24 minutes with a calf strain, and the prop will undergo his rehabilitation with the medical department, while winger Andrew Conway departed for a HIA in the second half, and will follow return to play protocols.

In some good news, loose head props Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle) will return to squad training this week.

O'Mahony and Beirne join Rhys Marshall (knee), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf) and Darren Sweetnam (hamstring) on the injury list.