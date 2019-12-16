Twelve Munster players to partake in IRFU Christmas 'Stocktake'

The Ireland coaching group, lead by new head coach Andy Farell, will host a 24hr mid-season stocktake (yes we don't understand the name either) at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin across the 22nd and 23rd December ahead of a busy period of interprovincial and European fixtures.

There are 12 Munster players involved, as there was at the World Cup, with two changes. Mike Haley and Rory Scannell get the call, with John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne ruled out through injury.

Connacht have 5 attendees, Leinster 19 and Ulster 8, including inform John Cooney who was dropped ahead of the World Cup.

Five players who attended the World Cup have not been selected for this 'camp' - Sean Cronin, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Carty and Jack Conan and Rob Kearney are those to miss out, while Devin Toner is recalled.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell commented, "The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches.

We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds. It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the 6 Nations."

1 Day Mid-Season Stocktake Attendees

Connacht: (5)

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux (blue = did not attend World Cup)



Leinster: (19)

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier



Munster: (12)

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander



Ulster: (8)

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale