Limerick's Billy Lee lands three winners with three different trainers

Limerick's Billy Lee was the man in form at Dundalk on Friday night where he shared three winners with three different trainers. He brought the Andy Oliver-trained Apricot Moon from the widest stall and from well off the pace to win the 8f fillies’ maiden but had an easier time of it on the Henry De Bromhead-trained 2/1 favourite Royal highness which won the 7f maiden by three lengths. The treble was completed when the David Marnane-trained Alfredo Arcano won the 6f handicap, making the most of a favourable low draw to score by half a length from Michael Halford’s Arcanears.