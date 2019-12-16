Munster's Ireland stars to get two weeks off

FOLLOWING last Saturday's Champions Cup defeat to Saracens, Munster head coach Johann van Graan confirmed his squad will look very ‘skinny’ in the coming weeks as injuries mount up and his Irish World Cup stars are set for a mandatory two weeks off.

“Well, they can only play one of the three games and they have to rest most of the time for two weeks consecutively.” van Graan confirmed, ahead of Munster's meetings with Connacht (December 21) Leinster (December 28) and Ulster (January 2)

“That’s the thing about sending our guys to the World Cup, they’re going to be out for most of these three weeks, and then if you add those injuries.

“Look I’m not going to make any excuses, that’s just the way it is. We’re facing Connacht away and we’re facing Ulster away, and we’re facing Leinster at home, so it is going to be a huge challenge on our squad and our academy.” van Graan continued.

“We’ve got to plan for it, and we’ve just got to throw guys in over the next three weeks and they’ve got to accept the challenge that lies ahead. Our squad is going to look ‘skinny’ for a few weeks”

Munster's 12 World Cup players, Dave Kilcoyne (injured at present) Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (injured at present), CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony (injured at present), Conor Murray, Andrew Conway (Failed HIA at present), Keith Earls, Chris Farrell and Joey Carbery (injured at present) are set for two weeks off at this period of the season according to the long term player development plan of the IRFU.

With Kilcoyne and Carbery both lacking in game time, it is expected they will see some action over the three inter provincials, with both due back from injury in the coming weeks.

However, with the other 10 all in need of rest, it seems none of that group will play against Leinster on December 28 at a sold out Thomond Park.

The Limerick Leader understands that Munster will send out a strong team against Ulster, a week ahead of their season defining tie with Racing 92 in Paris on January 12, with that game taking on more importance following Saturday's loss in London.