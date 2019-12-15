European Rugby to investigate 'incident' between Munster Rugby and Saracens

EPCR has decided to investigate incidents which occurred during the second half of the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 match between Saracens and Munster Rugby at Allianz Park yesterday, Saturday, December 14.

The incident began when a member of the Munster backroom and Saracens Hooker Jamie George exchanged words, before both sets of players came together. The incident did not lead to any yellow cards at the time. According to the EPCR email, "Information will now be sought from the match officials and from both clubs, and EPCR will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed"