One Limerick win in final round of All-Ireland League rugby ahead of Christmas break

There was just one win from Limerick's six senior sides in the final round of action ahead of the All-Ireland league Christmas break.

In Division 1A, both Young Munster, now in seventh and second placed Garryowen, lost out narrowly to Cork Con and UCD respectively. (Details below)

In the second tier, Shannon lost in Cork to table toppers Highfield, while UL Bohemians lost on the road to Cashel in 2A (17-12).

In the same Division, came Limerick's only win, as Old Crescent triumphed over Buccaneers, claiming an 11-8 home win. The four pointer sees Matt Browne's side in fourth on the table.

In 2C, Bruff suffered a defeat at the hands of Tullamore, 13-6 at Kilballyowen. The next round of fixtures for Limerick's six senior sides is January 11. For more on these games, see Monday's Limerick Leader.

YOUNG MUNSTER 15-16 CORK CON

Tom Clancy in Tom Clifford Park

YOUNG MUNSTER missed the opportunity to end Cork Con’s 100% record on Saturday afternoon, as two kicks late on narrowly missed the target to allow the league holders escape Limerick with their ninth AIL victory of the season. The Cookies, to their credit, proved a real match for Con, and will be frustrated they were unable to make it four wins on the trot after an impressive and productive few weeks.

A purposeful start from Con saw Rob Jermyn in for a fourth minute try. He finished off in the left corner, after a sweeping move saw the ball moved from one wing to the other, with Sean French providing the telling offload after swatting off a home defender.

Evan Cusack, who ran in a wonderful intercept try away to Ballynahinch, repeated the trick on 12 minutes. Reading the pass on the Con 10 meter line, allowed him go over unchallenged, before making it 7-5 with a routine conversion. His next contribution was on 18 minutes, as he converted a penalty, one of just three awarded to the hosts in the opening half.

Hooker Mark O’Mara was denied a try in the corner after a wonderfully executed lineout routine almost paid dividends. The half time score was 10-5 in favour of Gearoid Prendergast’s side, as the two meanest defences in the league were well on top.

Cusask was off target with a penalty early after the restart, and Cork Con dominated for long periods to get their nose ahead again. They scored 11 unanswered points, as the territory and possession count went considerably in their favour. Firstly, Munster scrum-half Duncan Williams produced a wonderful pass which enabled Niall Kenneally over, but a failure to add a scoreable conversion meant the game was level entering the final quarter.

Jack Crowley slotted penalties in the 63rd and 71st minutes, to put six points between the sides late on. Harry Flemming saw yellow, meaning the Cookies would finish with fourteen men. Luke Fitzgerald gave them hope when he ran in a 78th minute try, after a series of carries, including a number from prop Paul Allen. The tricky conversion proved too much for Cusack who would get one more shot moments later.

Duncan Williams went to the bin for a high tackle, and with the last action, Cusack’s penalty from the left-hand touchline, on the 10 meter line was narrowly wide.

The result sees Young Munster drop to seventh place, though they are just three points off Clontarf who occupy fourth spot. They have now taken something from all nine opponents, with five losing bonus points going with three wins and a draw from the opening half of the season.

SCORERS:

YOUNG MUNSTER: TRIES: Evan Cusack, Luke Fitzgerald CON: Evan Cusack PEN: Evan Cusack



CORK CON: TRIES: Rob Jermyn, Niall Kenneally PEN: Jack Crowley (2)

YOUNG MUSTER: Craig O’Hanlon; Luke Fitzgerald, Henry Flemming, Evan O’Gorman, Keelan Stephenson; Evan Cusack, Charlie O’Doherty; Jordan Stewart, Conor Mitchell, Fintan Coleman, John Foley, Sean Rigney, Conor Bartley, Mark O’Mara, David Begley.

REPLACEMENTS: Michael Doran, Paul Allen, Eoin O’Connor, Derek Corcoran, Jason Kiely.

CORK CON: Seán French; J.J. O’Neill, Jack Costigan, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; Jack Crowley, Duncan Williams; David Hyland, James Murphy, Joe McSwiney, Sean Duffy, Brian Hayes, Dylan Murphy, Max Abbott, Gavin Duffy



REPLACEMENTS: Luke Masters, John Sutton, Cathal O’Flaherty, Gerard Hurley, Michael Hand

Belfield: U.C.D. 25 Garryowen 24

Scorers: U.C.D.: Tries: Stephen Mc Veigh, Ronan Foley (3) ; Pen: James Tarrant ; Con: James Tarrant ;

Garryowen: Tries: Pat O’Toole, Bryan Fitzgerald, Colm Quilligan, Tim Ferguson ; Con: Jamie Heuston (2) ;



U.C.D.: 1. Rory Mulvihill, 2. Bobby Sheehan, 3. Emmet Burns, 4. Cian Prendergast, 5. Jonny Guy (Capt.), 6. Ronan

Foley, 7. Ben Murray, 8. Stephen Mc Veigh, 9. Nick Peters, 10. James Tarrant, 11. Rob Keenan, 12. Eoin Barr, 13.

Gavin Mullin, 14. Jack Ringrose, 15. David Ryan SUBS: 16. Richie Bergin, 17. Sam Griffin, 18. Sean O’Brien, 19. Patrick

Patterson, 20. Luke Maloney.



Garryowen: 1. Mark Donnelly, 2. Pat O’Toole, 3. Andrew Keating, 4. Paddy Kelly, 5. Kevin Seymour (Capt.), 6. Roy Whelan, 7. Johnny Keane, 8. Tim Ferguson, 9. Jack Stafford, 10. David Mc Carthy, 11. Tommy O’Hora, 12. Paul Clancy, 13. Bryan Fitzgerald, 14. Colm Quilligan, 15. Jamie Heuston, SUBS: 16. Liam Cronin, 17. Corrie Barrett, 18. Sean Rennison, 19. Evan Maher, 20. John Hurley

Woodleigh Park: Highfield 19 Shannon 10

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Miah Cronin, Ben Murphy (2) ; Con: Shane O' Riordan (2) ;

Shannon: Tries: Jamie McGarry ; Pen: John Bateman; Con: John Bateman;



Highfield: 1. Mick Dillane, 2. Dan Healy, 3. Paddy Ryan, 4. Dave O' Connell, 5. Fintan O' Sullivan (Capt.), 6.. Eddie Earle, 7. Jack Duffy, 8. Miah Cronin, 9. Chris Banon, 10. Shane O' Riordan, 11. Paul Stack, 12. Ben Murphy, 13. Dave O' Sullivan, 14. Colin O' Neill, 15. Luke Kingston, SUBS: 16. Michael Shinkwin, 17. Tim Ryan, 18. Jack Breen, 19. Sean Garrett, 20. Brian O’Hea, 21. Mark Dorgan



Shannon: 1. Mark O’Driscoll, 2. Adam Moloney, 3. Luke Rigney, 4. Sean McCarthy, 5. Ronan Coffey, 6. Alan Fitzgerald, 7. Kelvin Brown, 8. Lee Nicholas (Capt.), 9. Aran Hehir, 10. John Bateman, 11. Ikem Ugwueru, 12. Daragh Oxley, 13. Pa Ryan, 14. Eathon Moloney, 15. Jamie McGarry SUBS: 16. Emmet O’Callaghan, 17. Jordan Prenderville, 18. Charlie Carmody, 19. Will Leonard, 20. Keith Kavanagh,

Current League Table Positions

Energia AIL Division 1A



P W D L F A Bon Pts

1. Cork Constitution 9 9 0 0 215 137 3 39

2. Garryowen 9 6 0 3 190 152 6 30

3. U.C.D. 9 6 1 2 171 201 4 30

4. Clontarf 9 4 0 5 200 176 8 24

5. Terenure College 9 5 0 4 185 202 3 23

6. Lansdowne 9 4 0 5 174 162 6 22

7. Young Munster 9 3 1 5 141 149 7 21

8. U.C.C. 9 3 0 6 163 163 5 17

9. Dublin University 9 2 0 7 221 254 6 14

10. Ballynahinch 9 2 0 7 192 256 6 14

Energia AIL Division 1B



P W D L F A Bon Pts

1. Highfield 9 8 0 1 227 123 3 36

2. Old Wesley 8 7 0 1 160 111 1 29

3. Banbridge 9 5 0 4 200 189 6 26

4. Old Belvedere 9 4 0 5 187 170 7 23

5. Malone 9 4 0 5 200 172 6 22

6. St. Mary's College 9 5 0 4 134 145 2 22

7. Shannon 9 4 0 5 176 156 5 21

8. City of Armagh 9 4 0 5 158 199 3 19

9. Naas 9 2 0 7 124 175 5 13

10. Navan 8 1 0 7 78 204 2 6

Energia AIL Division 2A



P W D L F A Bon Pts

1. NUIM Barnhall 9 9 0 0 211 106 5 41

2. Rainey Old Boys 9 6 0 3 195 115 7 31

3. Cashel 9 6 0 3 164 124 5 29

4. Old Crescent 9 6 0 3 228 169 4 28

5. Queens University 9 5 0 4 203 174 6 26

6. Buccaneers 9 5 0 4 142 192 2 22

7. Ballymena 9 2 2 5 154 235 5 17

8. U.L.Bohemians 9 2 0 7 171 209 6 14

9. Dolphin 9 1 1 7 157 250 5 11

10. Nenagh Ormond 9 1 1 7 163 214 4 10

Energia AIL Division 2C



P W D L F A Bon Pts

1. Enniscorthy 9 8 0 1 248 128 6 38

2. Skerries 9 7 1 1 238 146 5 35

3. Tullamore 9 4 2 3 154 137 3 23

4. Omagh 9 3 2 4 204 185 5 21

5. Clonmel 9 3 2 4 134 130 3 19

6. Bruff 9 4 0 5 139 197 3 19

7. Sunday's Well 9 3 1 5 131 136 4 18

8. City of Derry 9 3 0 6 155 213 3 15

9. Bangor 9 3 0 6 127 195 3 15

10. Midleton 9 3 0 6 121 184 1 13