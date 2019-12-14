Munster Rugby suffer Champions Cup defeat to Saracens

Munster lost out 15-6 to Saracens in Round four of the Champions Cup at Allianz Park, London, this evening. Tries in the second half from Sean Maitland and Mako Vunipola saw the Saracens men claim all four match points in what was a heated and eagerly contested tie.

Munster had lead at half time, 3-3 following some economical use of the ball. Saracens started the better and bossed the opening half, taking the lead after sevens minutes through the boot of Owen Farrell. However Munster, led by CJ Stander, having lost Peter O'Mahony in the warm up with a groin strain, responded with three points of their own from JJ Hanrahan.

Hanrahan kicked Munster in a second half lead in the 43rd minute and things were looking good for the men in red coming up to the hour mark. Saracens had over ten entries into Munster's 22, but they could not get over the white wash.

Scrum pressure under the posts from the Champions eventually saw them cross for a five pointer after an offload from Billy Vunipola sent Maitland in, in the corner.

With Munster now chasing the game and Saracens sniffing out a 4-0 match point win, Saracens grew into the game, claiming another five pointer through Mako Vunipola when he was assisted over the line by George Kruis. Munster leave the game with nothing, an injury to Tadhg Beirne, which required a stretcher to assist him from the field.

With Racing 92 now top of the group on 17, Munster on 11 and Saracens on 10, the group is now all riding on Munster's away trip to Paris on Sunday January 12.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Nick McCarthy, Dan Goggin, Tommy O’Donnell.

Saracens: 15 Max Malins, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Richard Wigglesworth, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Joel Kpoku, 5 George Kruis, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements : 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Josh Ibuanokpe, 19 Calum Clark, 20 Jackson Wray, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Manu Vunipola 23 Duncan Taylor

