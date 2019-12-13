Limerick teenager secures professional mountain bike contract

Christmas has come early for Limerick teenager Oisin O Callaghan as he has sealed a professional contract for two years with YT Bikes and The YT Mob. Oisin has been working hard since he was a young kid travelling and racing all over the Uk and Europe trying to get to the top of his sport in the world of racing bikes.

Over the last six months Oisin has been attending training camps with a German Bike Manufacturer YT Bikes and their team THE YT MOB run by one of the most successful managers in the world of downhill racing who is Martin Whitely.

The journey started at the start of the year when The YT Mob advertised and accepted applications over 6 continents and 550 entries worldwide and were narrowed down to approx 23 racers per continent and then from each continent the select few would be narrowed down again to just 1 or 2 and in total only 8 would qualify to finals and receive 1 of the 8 golden tickets to the Team Camp in Grenada Spain in October 2019 .

The entries were inclusive of 4 accepted from Europe ,1 from New Zealand ,1 from North America,1 from South America and 1 from South Africa .



The team camp was like a week long interview and its as looking at how would the racers compliment the team that is existing already in which it will have 2 Elite Racers and 2 junior racers which will be nurtured and facilitated in achieving their true potential to race Elite world Cups when 18 yrs plus .



Despite the training camp not going to plan with a wrist injury after day two, it seems the way Oisin reacted to injury seems to have impressed the team and thankfully Oisin did enough over the year to get the nod from senior racer Angel Squarez and Team Manager Martin Whitely .



At this stage of racing, it is vital the Juniors get the mechanical support they need from experience mechanics and racers with the proper care regards to physiology and race preparation to reach their full potential .The schedule for 2020 for Oisin is 8 World Cups 1 World Championships and a few other races in the Uk and Ireland.



2020 and 2021 will be exciting times for the Limerick Teenager stepping it up and mixing it with some of the fastest racers on the planet in the World of Downhill .Please feel free to subscribe ,follow and track the progress of The Yt Mob and Oisin on social media