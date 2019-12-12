Munster 'A' side named for face Leinster in friendly clash

The Munster 'A' side to face Leinster A in an Interpro Challenge Match at Donnybrook on Friday night at 7.30pm has been named by Head Coach Peter Malone. A mixture of senior, Academy and club players have been selected with Academy hooker Diarmuid Barron captaining the side.

Senior players Alex Wootton, Neil Cronin, Darren O’Shea, Seán O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Conor Oliver and Craig Casey are all named in the squad.

12 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players are included – Alan Tynan, Alex McHenry, Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Barron, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Sullivan, Eoghan Clarke, James French, Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett and Liam Coombes.

Garryowen trio Jack Delaney, Corrie Barrett, and Cian Hurley and UCC’s Harry O’Riordan are also named in the matchday 23.

Speaking ahead of the game, Malone said: “We’re really looking forward to the game, it’s a good opportunity for our guys.

“A lot of them have been heavily involved with their clubs in the AIL, they’ve played Celtic Cup and some guys have played PRO14. It’s a good opportunity to get a lot of guys together and it will be a really good test.

“Obviously Leinster have great depth and a lot of quality players so it will be a nice benchmark of where we are. It will help us see what guys need to work on and improve on and hopefully we get a good performance on Friday night.”

Munster A: Alan Tynan; Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Jack Delaney, Alex Wootton; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (C), Keynan Knox; Darren O’Shea, Seán O’Connor; Gavin Coombes, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, James French, Corrie Barrett, Thomas Ahern, Cian Hurley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Harry O’Riordan.