‘It's gonna be a tasty one’ - Munster Rugby's Jean Kleyn

“It's gonna be a tasty one, but it's gonna be good” the words of Jean Kleyn ahead of his side's meeting with Saracens on Saturday in the Champions Cup.

“When we got the draw we knew it was going to be two extremely big fixtures one of them obviously being Saracens away and the other one being Racing 92 away.

“So, you know, this week obviously is going to be a very big week, especially on the back of last weekend's game” Kleyn added.

The Irish international second row has some experience of playing at the Allianz Park. The former Western Province star lined out there before he moved to Ireland.

“I've actually played a game there back in 2014. It was with the Western Province. We played like an exhibition match against Sarries, it didn't go too well. So, hopefully this time, hopefully this time, I can have a good experience”

Kleyn is happy too to play on a 4G pitch, the speed of the game is something the tight head second row is relishing.

“4g is always a bit faster. It lends itself to a little bit more, running rapid and stuff, if the conditions are right.

“Hopefully it'll be a dry day and we can play some nice rugby unlike the torrential downpour we had at Thomond Park at the weekend”

A lot will be made of Saracens team sheet this weekend. Will they bring back in five full England internationals who played in the Rugby World Cup final?

Munster's James Cronin is not going to get distracted by anyone else's team only his own.

“They can play whomever they want and we'll see them Saturday” was one thought from Munster's James Cronin.

The loosehead prop was attempting to return focus to his side and what they have to this weekend to go back to back against the European and English Premiership champions.

“We missed a few opportunities last weeknd. Maybe two or three. We know they are a quality outfit. Over there this week we know we can't miss those opportunities and still win. The onus is on us as a group to get better and convert those chances” he added.

Cronin is happy to be getting some game time under his belt as both Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman have been out injured. The Cork native is also happy to be playing within a game plan that allows him to express himself with the ball.

“Since Stephen's come in we are allowed to express ourselves and the coaches have been positive with how they want us to approach the game with offloads, or tip ons or inside balls. It's a really enjoyable way to play the game, so I'm really enjoying it”

The Highfield club man is also confident that his side can get some opportunities to hurt Saracens this weekend, based on the performance of the men in red last weekend, all be it in terrible conditions.

“I think we missed a few opportunities maybe two or three, so look, we know they (Saracens) are a quality outfit so over there (London) this week we won't be able to miss those opportunities and win. It is just on us as a group to get better and convert those chances”

Cronin also admitted that this time around, his men will be used to the playing surface, something they struggled with back in 2014.

“I played the last time we were over there (Allianz Park) and I suppose 4G was new then so we didn't really know what we were experiencing whereas we have a 4G now ourselves in Cork so it will be no different for us now on it.”

Another Corkman looking forward to this weekend's challenge is Munster centre Rory Scannell. Arguably Munster's most consistent player, the former Dolphin man is looking to back up last weekend's performance against Saracens.

“We identified a few opportunities before the game and you know, I think when we got good set piece ball, we tried our best and we weren't afraid to play given how tough conditions where and we were unlucky a couple of times not to get away for a score.

The try (scored by Scannell himself) that was disallowed was called back for forward but, you know, I thought we put them under pressure quite a bit of times when we had a good delivery off set piece and there was some quality passing.

“It's going to be an incredibly tough game anyway, regardless of weather and so we're just mainly looking at what we can do despite what team they pick.”

Munster and Saracens team will be announced at 12noon on Friday afternoon with the game to be broadcast live on Live95 (radio) and BT Sport, channel 412 on Sky.