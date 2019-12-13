Diarmaid Byrnes insists Limerick hurlers are ready for the job at hand in 2020

THERE are four trophies on offer to the Limerick senior hurlers in any one season and all have rested on Shannonside across the last two years.

Ahead of another season, Diarmaid Byrnes insisted that all are hungry for more silverware.

“No matter what sport or profession you are in when you get a taste of success or promotion in work, well then you want more - 2020 will bring new challenges, just like 2018 and 2019 in the past,” outlined the Limerick defender at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

“You are always trying to better yourself - I know I am not the full package or is any hurler or footballer or soccer player or tennis players. You always have to work on something - some will want to put on a bit of muscle over the Winter, some will try to lose a bit of muscle, others will be on the ball wall to work on skill - there is always a way to improve,” he explained.

“This is a real young team and we made use of that for the last two years and came up with a nice bit of silverware but we want to build on that again for 2020,” insisted Byrnes.

After ending a 45-year famine for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory in 2018, Limerick failed to defend their title in 2019 but did lift League and Munster SHC honours.

And, there was also Limerick SHC honours for Byrnes with Patrickswell.

“It was a brilliant year - I finished it off to win a county with The ‘Well’ and we won a national league for the first time in 22 years and the first Munster SHC title since 2013,” recalled the wing back.

“With the club we only finished up a couple of weeks ago and with them it was a brilliant year, even though we would have liked to go further. It was, what it was on the day down against Ballygunner.”

A “brilliant year” but tinged with regret for Byrnes.

“You always have questions. Would we have liked to have been there on All-Ireland final day and putting ourselves in with a chance of doing back-to-back, of course we would. Any Limerick person and us as players, of course we wanted to be in the All-Ireland final and you do question yourself but I am the type of player that doesn’t dwell on it - there are bigger things in life like sickness or different things with different families,” said Byrnes.

“The world we live in now, everything goes so quick - you will dwell on a match like that when you lose. Everyone will reflect and think what can I do better for next year,” he said of the All-Ireland SHC semi final loss to Kilkenny.

“There is a lot bigger world out there and lads have jobs and have to go to work on Monday morning so you have to get yourself together and drive on and it can be hard because where you want to be is at the business end of the year but that might not always work out but it wasn’t a bad year all told.

He added: “You knuckle down after a week or two and put it into perspective and get your smarts on”.

All attention now for Byrnes and his Limerick colleagues is on 2020 with the Co-Op Munster Hurling League commencing for the boys in green on Friday December 20 against Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“Games are what you enjoy. Of course there are things to be done in between but games are great. Training is there to enable you to perform to the best of your ability on the field. Everything we do is for matches,” he explained.

What of 2020?

“We lost two games in the Munster Championship last year and ended up champions - you lose two games before the new format and you are gone and getting ready for next season. It’s so competitive now and there really is only a puck of the ball in it,” he stressed.

“We can only focus on ourselves.”

Byrnes is also hoping that 2020 will see him in full-time employment.

“I graduated over a month ago with a degree in Marketing and Management from LIT. It was a very enjoyable four years out there but I am happy to be done.

You might put that in the headline ‘Diarmaid Byrnes is looking for a job!” he laughed.

Diarmaid Byrnes at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League in Raheen with Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and Andy Mackey, Jim Woulfe and Seamus O'Sullivan of sponsors Co-Op Superstores