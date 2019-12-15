Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2019 – Old Course 1st Michael J McCarthy (16), Paul Morkan (12), James Fogarty (20) Irene O Connor (29) 56 ⅜. 2nd Bernadette Burke (40), Jerry Kiely (13), Mike Purtill (24), Barry Callaghan (3) 573rd Maureen Culhane (23), Garry Kearney (19) Eoin O Shaughnessy (12), Eamon Walsh (14) 57.5

Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2019 Cashen Course: 1st John Beary (12) Sean C Kennelly (10), Pasty Lydon (38). Patrick Costello (24), 53.5, 2nd Eileen Barrett (34) Janice O Connell (11) Richard O Reilly (16) Jonathan Lehane (10) 54 ⅜, 3rd Michael Casey (12), Alan Grimes (11), AM Sexton (24), Pat Twomey (54)

Fixtures: Mens Turkey Singles – Sunday 15th December 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th December 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday 12th December 2019 – Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday 13th December 2019 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballykisteen

LADIES: Results: Winter League Rd 2: Winner – Jane Cowhey 33 Net. Runner Up Marie O’Brien 34 Net. Third Claire Griffin 35 Net.

Fixtures: The Winter League will continue to run over January and February. Format is 12 Hole Par 3, Stroke. The Hamper competitions is ongoing through December and January. Format is 12 Hole stableford. BRS timesheet. The Henley Keane Matchplay Final has been completed with first cousins, Caitlan Shippam and Lauren Kelly playing a very sporting match on Saturday last. Well done to both girls for getting thus far and a huge congratulations to Lauren, having won the Cup on the 17th.

The ladies’ Christmas Lunch will take place on Saturday 14th December at 1pm. All members are encouraged to attend this very enjoyable event and are asked to bring a Kris Kindle wrapped gift to the value of €10. It would be a great help if you could put your name on the sheet in the locker room for catering purposes.

Ballyneety

Men Singles: 1st Michael Galvin 39 points, 2nd Jason Curtin 33 points. 12 hole fourball : Eoin O Brien & Ger Whelan 28 points. Both mens & ladies AGM held Monday 2nd December. Following Officers were elected President Candy Cheung, Captain Paddy Power , Ladies captain Jinky Fogerty , Vice captain Charlie O Neill, Ladies vice captain Oliva Hayes . Secretary Ger Marshall. Handicap secretary Pat Fogerty. Treasure Glen Bain.

County Tipperary

Mens Golf: The Winter League is progressing, it will finish on Sunday December 15, 2019. This year’s winter League had excellent participation. The competition is very keen with some very good scores. It is very close at the top, so it is well worth playing that final round if you have not done so already.

Ladies Golf: At our Ladies Club AGM was held in Dundrum on Saturday December 7, our outgoing Captain Jenny Lawrence handed over to Caroline O’Dwyer. Jenny was highly complemented on her very successful year as Captain. Jenny spared no effort in promoting everything good in golf. She was always there to help every member.

We wish Caroline every success during her year. There is no doubt she will be well up to the challenge. We Congratulate our new Vice-Captain Anne Grace and wish her every success for 2019

Seniors Golf: The winners of the Seniors Scramble on 3rd Dec. 2019 were: PJ Maher, John Grogan and Liam Ryan (Con)

Dromoland

Ladies 9 Holes Standalone : 1st Colette Colleran 17pts, 2nd Mairead Toomey 16pts. Gents Turkey 18 Holes Singles Stableford 1st Rob Kelly 36pts, 2nd Tony Cotgreave 36pts.

Our Flogas Open Series did not take place on Sunday, December 8th due to hazardous weather conditions from Storm Atiyah but will continue next Sunday December 15th.

Kilrush

RESULTS: Dec 02 / Dec 08 KGC Weekly Turkey Men’s Singles 1 Brendan Carey (20) 29, 2 Sean Moran (21) 27 Back 9, 3 Pat Mulcahy (24) 27

Dec 04 Senior Ladies: 1 Marie Bartlett, Ann McMahon, Lucy Blake, Carmel Lillis, 34.44, 2 Margaret Clancy, Freda Moran, Mary Young, Loretta Browne, 35.33, 3 Marion Brennan, Loret Maher, Margaret Hehir, 42.22.

Dec 04 Senior Men: 1 John Robinson, John Saunders, Sean Moran 65, 2 Gerry Duffy, Tom Coffey, Tom McGrath 62, 3 Brendan Carrig, Denis Nagle, Michael Hogan 61.

Lahinch

Saturday, 7th December 2019: Men’s Singles S’ford: Old Course: C.S.S. 36 pts 1st: Jules Rush (16) 41 pts 2nd: Eoin Glynn (3) 37 pts, 3rd: Gerard Kelly (18) 36 pts.

Newcastle West

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, December 9 – 1st Denis Noonan, John Conway & John Lynch; 2nd Tommy Kelly, Geoffrey Fitzgerald & Tom Giltenane. Fixtures: Monday, December 16 – 9 Hole Singles, Presentation of prizes at 9.45am followed by AGM, Golf, and Christmas Dinner.

Tipperary

Fixtures: Wednesday December 18th turkey competition stableford

Notes: Christmas party and presentation of all outstanding prizes will be held on Wednesday December 18th in clubhouse. Santa will be making his annual appearance at the club Sunday December 15th at 3pm.

The Captains drive in drove off in spectacular style with all three captains hitting straight down the fairway with a large crowd looking on. 23 teams took part and braved the weather conditions. Best wishes to our new captains Morgan, Josephine and Paddy for year ahead.

Results: Wednesday December 4th: 13 holes stableford: Winner: Paula Mahony (18) 26pts on back 9 from Anne Kinane Creamer(12) 26pts.

Winter League: This week is your last chance for round 1, cut-off date is Dec 15th. Teams 11, 2 & 12 lead the field but have played more rounds than others.