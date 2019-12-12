Three pre-Christmas finals in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE are three finals on the racecard in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday as three nights of racing continues at the Dock Road venue.

As a result last Saturday’s card was dominated by a series of semi finals.

Elsewhere on the card, there was a win for Michael O’Grady with Take Control. His winner in an A3 525 had a length and a half to spare in a time of 29.13. Beaten into second was Bouncing Brave for David O’Connor and trainer Julie O’Connell.

There was a sprint win for Alan Conway with Hot Conflict. The winning time for the 350 was 19.33. Just beaten on the line into second place was Second Half for the Brickhill Boys syndicate.

The Barbara Rees Jones trained Rachels Kids won and A2 525 in 29.02. The PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths trained winner had five and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Groine Hill for Donal O’Carroll and trainer Julie O’Connell.

An A1 525 was won in 28.78 by Clearly Written for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus. The Denis O’Malley trained winner had a length and a half to spare on the line. Second was Magical Jasper for Patrick and Alice Guilfoyle.

The final race of the night was an A0 525 and went to Selinas Oscar for Kilmallock’s Callaghan Corkery. The winner’s time was 29.03. Half a length back in second was Ring Master for Paul Brussells.

Friday night is the extra night of racing in the weeks pre-Christmas and there were 10 races last week.

The opening race of the night was an A9 525. Victory went to Ted Curtin with Knowing Glance. The winner’s time was 29.61. Four lengths back in second was Andrina for Pat and Emma Conway.

Noel Moroney won with Tiermana Sherry in an A8 525. In 29.34 the winner had three and three quarters of a length to spare on the line. Second was Cnoc Izzie was second for Michael O’Meara.

Gift From Aine won for Aine Sexton in an A7 525. The winner had a length and three quarters to spare in 29.45. Second was Martin Kelly with Rathorpe Toff.

Josh Harte won with Intrinsic Bay in a sprint race. The winner’s time was 19.60. Three lengths back in second place was Treaty Lass for Tony Barry and Donna Daly.

An A6 525 was won in 29.69 by David Egan with Rockvale Ranger. A length and three quarters back in second was Work Your Head for Sharon Sexton.

Oola’s Declan Beary won with Velcoro in an A5 525. The Julie O’Connell trained winner just won on the line in 30.06. Just beaten into second was Ballinulty Spark for Michael O’Brien.

Peader and Erin O’Dwyer won with Banter Bolt in an A4 525. The winning time was 29.02. A length and three quarters back in second was Balla Blanco for Bernard Coffey and the White Speed syndicate.

John Ryan won with Sheedy Ciss in an A5 525. The winning time was 29.48. Second, a length and a half back, was Beron Magoo for Terry Roberts and Paul Blamires.

Mohane Annie was an A3 525 winner for Cormac Davern. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in 29.42. Second was Cooleenbee Lexi for Patrick O’Donovan and trainer John O’Brien.

The final race on Friday night was an A2 600. The distance race was won in 32.89 by Moanteen Izzy for Rachel Wheeler. Three lengths back in second was Pace Yourself for Katie Crowley.

There was a 10 racecard last Thursday.

The night opened with an A5 525 win for Jack Kelly with Knockfinisk Maud. The winner was two and a quarter lengths clear in 29.51. Second was Garryglass Peppa for PJ Ryan.

Emma O’Ryan won with Liscanny Skippy in an A3 525. The winning time was 29.29. Eight lengths back in second was Cathal Gleeson with Gleesons Rocket.

Donal Casey won with Varra Biddy in an A4 525. The winner had a length to spare in a time of 29.39. Beaten into second place was the Lorna and Maureen syndicate with Bookies Bicycle.

Another syndicate to win was the Finnure Storm syndicate. They won an A1 525 with Finnure Storm. A time of 28.97 was good enough for a two lengths win. Second was Thomas Flanagan with Mythical Sally.

Patsy Ryan won with Ryans Saor in an A6 525. In 29.63 the winner was three and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Knockbawn Penske for Athea’s Michael Shine.

Noel Neenan won with Athlacca Jet in a sprint. The winner’s time was 19.18. Beaten half a length into second was Pride and Joy for Patrick Naughton.

Clontemple Star won for Patrick Forde in an A4 525. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line in a winning time of 29.66. Second was Patrick Sheehan with Knockasna Blue.

There was an A2 525 win for Mary Crotty with Inislosky Jethro. The winner was three quarters of a length clear in a time of 28.91. Second was Denis and Carmel O’Malley with Eric The Relick.

Crotty was denied a double in the very next race. Ronny Wuyts won with Vigrous Roberto in an A3 525. The winning time was 29.37. Three quarters of a length back in second was Crottys Inislosy Bosco.

The final race of the night was an A4 525 when there was no seperating Girl Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher and Bright Bell for Mary Lynch.