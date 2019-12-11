Limerick GAA accounts record a profit despite increase of €200,000 in team expenses

THE cost of preparing Limerick GAA’s inter-county teams increased by €200,000 this year.

The financial statement before next Monday’s Annual Convention will show that the expenses of county teams for 2019 was €1,484,419, which is up from €1,283,402 in 2018.

Yet, Limerick GAA treasurer Liam Bourke reports a profit for the year of €162,775.

This time last year Limerick had a profit of €​249,055.

The increased in expenses in inter-county team preparation is due in part to extended seasons for a number of teams in varying competitions.

The €1.4 million spent on team expenses covers the county senior, U20 and minor hurlers and footballers. The final figure of €1,484,419 would cover travel, food, medical and gear expenses, among others costs.

Limerick’s income for the year was €2,988,371, while the total expenditure was €2,825,596.

Income is up over €450,000.

The increase is largely due to improved monies from gate receipts – up to €1,014,675 from 586,858. The increase is due to improved attendances at Limerick club games, as well as extra monies for Limerick returning to the top flight and winning the Allianz Hurling League and hosting and winning the Munster SHC final.

Expenditure is up almost €600,000. The big increase is in team and game expenses – up to €1,873,531 from €1,429,218.

Including in this figure is €1,484,419 for team preparation and a cost of €211,315 for Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC winning holiday in January 2019.

In his report to Annual Convention Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan comments on the surplus in the accounts and thanks treasurer Liam Bourke, as well as Sheila O’Driscoll and Sean O’Connor in accounts in the office.

"As our operational returns have increased over of last number of years I do see the appointment of a full time financial controller being appointed in the near future as a necessary requirement," said the secretary.

"Many thanks to all our stiles persons and gate administration staff for all their efforts this season. Many thanks to Sean Burke, Seamus McNamara, David McGuinness, Paul McNally and all the Gate Collectors for their support in running our inter-county and club gates at the Gaelic Grounds and throughout the county."